Someoddpilot Reconnects Lollapalooza with its Roots

Our goal was to authentically capture the essence of Lollapalooza's past, incorporate a very real ‘Chicago’ lens, while propelling Lollapalooza forward into an exciting, musically diverse future” — Chris Eichenseer, founder of Someoddpilot

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Someoddpilot, the Chicago-based creative studio, was hired by C3 Presents, the organizer of Lollapalooza, to rejuvenate the festival’s 22-year-old brand. In a move to reconnect Lollapalooza with its authenticity and cultural capital, Someoddpilot undertook a thorough overhaul of the festival’s visual and digital assets – from web to social media, stage signage to VIP badges. Someoddpilot sought to infuse the festival's identity with renewed energy, appealing to younger, Gen Z concert-goers while rekindling nostalgia for those who cherished the event's early days in the 90s.

Someoddpilot, with its beginnings as a record label in 1999, shares a deep connection with the indie and alternative music tradition that Lollapalooza embodies. The agency tapped into the festival's history in Chicago without resorting to tropes or clichés – the re-brand includes zero references to The Bean or deep-dish pizza, opting for more nuance when referencing the city. Additionally, the agency incorporated elements reminiscent of collaged concert posters, indie music venues, DIY music zines, and the city's 90s/00s post-rock, alternative, house, and electronic scenes from which sprung artists like Tortoise, Liz Phair, Veruca Salt, Califone, Dianogah, Derrick Carter, Telefon Tel Aviv, and labels Thrill Jockey, Kranky, Hefty and Touch ‘n’ Go.

"We're thrilled to be part of Lollapalooza's transformative journey," said Chris Eichenseer, founder of Someoddpilot. "I was at the original events in the ‘90s. They were a radical departure and reinvention of what a festival could be. We have a profound respect for this legacy, and our goal was to authentically capture the essence of its past, incorporate a very real ‘Chicago’ lens, while propelling Lollapalooza forward into an exciting, musically diverse future."

At the heart of the creative, Someoddpilot built the creative vision upon a foundation of interchangeable, collaged art and design elements, enabling Lollapalooza's in-house team to constantly refresh the visual assets and flex to incorporate partner brands. A turn-key user guide empowers the festival's team to seamlessly apply the reinvigorated brand identity across all their assets, ensuring consistency and a unified visual language that amplifies a wide range of musical genres.

The rebrand debuted at Lollapalooza 2023, which took place August 3-6 in Downtown Chicago’s Grant Park and featured headliners like Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kendrick Lamar and Lana Del Rey. More than 400,000 people attended the festival this year, which set attendance records for the popular event, and brought an estimated $300 million in tourism dollars to Chicago.

About Someoddpilot

Someoddpilot was founded 25 years ago as a design studio and record label. Since then, they have worked on foundational branding and creative campaigns with some of the most iconic brands, bands and cultural institutions in the world: Patagonia, Pitchfork, Lollapalooza, Saucony, Smith Optics, Dyson, Chaco, The Second City and so many more. For more information, please visit someoddpilot.com.