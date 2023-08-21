RussKap Water Secures Unprecedented US Military Contract for Atmospheric Water Generators
RussKap Water announces another US military contract for their groundbreaking Atmospheric Water Generators and an update on their latest product developments.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RussKap Water, an affiliate of RussKap Holdings, the foremost global provider of Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, proudly announces another remarkable achievement as it secures a massive contract from the US military for hundreds of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs). In terms of quantity, this is the single largest order for AWGs made by the US military. The contract includes an unprecedented amount of RussKap's compact home and office unit – the TIFFANY. Additionally, the contract includes a revolutionary water fountain adaptation of the TIFFANY, poised for its grand unveiling to the public later this year.
"We are pleased to announce this contract award from the US military," said Ed Russo, CEO at RussKap Water. "This further testifies to our unwavering commitment to engineer top-tier, American-made atmospheric water generators. Not only do our systems provide healthy, toxin-free drinking water, but they also offer numerous tactical advantages by creating water at the point of need without a raw water source. This bears no comparison to the logistics of conventional water sourcing and the transportation of bottled water."
RussKap Water's AWGs are designed to suit an array of applications, including military enterprise, disaster relief initiatives, commercial operations, and residential use. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, including the EPA's recommended ozone water treatment and an internal mineralization system, RussKap AWGs ensure that the quality of water exceeds international benchmarks for hygiene and safety. RussKap's prowess lies in their groundbreaking systems, which outperform all industry standards for quality and reliability. RussKap Water AWGs can also be seamlessly powered by renewable energy sources, such as solar panels, to actualize an unparalleled level of water sustainability.
RussKap's AWG technology has revolutionized the logistics of water provisioning, and RussKap Water takes immense pride in having substantially contributed to enhancing the quality, sustainability, and efficiency of AWGs through collaboration with military users. By drawing moisture from the atmosphere and converting it into fresh, toxin-free drinking water, RussKap's AWGs avoid the fallbacks of environmentally detrimental transportation and storage of bottled water. This unique, mobile, and in-house water generation system liberates users from the constraints of conventional water sourcing.
The tactical and logistical benefits of RussKap's AWG technology are particularly advantageous in military applications, especially in remote and adverse terrains where water sources remain scarce, inaccessible, contested, or contaminated. The ability of RussKap AWGs to create clean drinking water at the point of need eliminates the need for perilous and resource-intensive water supply transportation. This not only translates into a substantial reduction in costs, saving valuable time and lives, but also establishes a self-replenishing source of clean drinking water.
"We extend our gratitude to our dedicated team and our valued partners at ADS, Inc., for helping to contribute to this monumental achievement. We also thank the US military for their service and their trust in our design team to develop the TIFFANY Fountain," said Yehuda Kaploun, President at RussKap Water. "We would also like to thank the congressional members of the Armed Services Committee who met with the RussKap leadership team to understand the implementation possibilities of this technology. We are looking forward to continuing to evolve this technology, and providing a healthier, more sustainable, and secure water source for the world."
The TIFFANY Fountain unit is an all-in-one Atmospheric Water Generator that dispenses water for canteens and also includes a water fountain drinking spout. The new design allows the military to provide water on bases and hard to reach locations without requiring existing infrastructure. This revolutionary model of the TIFFANY is not limited to military use, but can also serve a wide range of uses in recreational and municipal applications. The new advancement was made possible by the immense scope of user evaluation data and feedback provided by the US military to RussKap. The TIFFANY Fountain unit is slated to be unveiled to the public before the end of the year, along with the completion of RussKap’s new contract order.
About RussKap Water:
RussKap Water is the global leader in Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, developing advanced AWG systems to produce clean drinking water from the moisture in the air. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and efficiency, RussKap Water has become a trusted provider of Atmospheric Water Generation solutions across various sectors, including military, commercial, and residential applications.
For more information, please contact:
Niel Simons
press@russkapwater.com
Neil Simmons
RussKap Water
+1 704-610-7171
info@russkapwater.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other