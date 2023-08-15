World’s Leading Water From Air Technology Company RussKap Water Enters Agricultural Sector with Acquisition of Envonics
With this monumental acquisition, RussKap Water enters the controlled environment agriculture market, bringing advanced water solutions to the growing industry.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RussKap Water, the world leader in Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, proudly announced today its strategic acquisition of Envonics, a leading provider of precision agriculture solutions. This acquisition brings together two major industry players with a shared commitment to revolutionizing sustainable solutions with cutting-edge innovation. Diversifying into agricultural solutions is also a new milestone in RussKap Water’s business and product strategy, bringing new revenue opportunities to the company.
RussKap Water and Envonics bring together top-tier research and development teams and diverse experience in their respective fields. With this acquisition, RussKap Water will expand its market base, providing clients with advanced water solutions for controlled environment agriculture. Envonics will dramatically accelerate its growth trajectory and improve its product offering with new capabilities while continuing to deliver on its commitment to small and enterprise farms.
“Envonics is at the forefront of data-driven agricultural solutions with an exceptional product offering. Integrating our innovative AWG systems with their technology stack will make a tremendous impact in advancing sustainable farming practices” said Ed Russo, CEO at RussKap Water.
Widely recognized as a premier developer in AWG technology, RussKap Water serves as the largest supplier of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) to the US military and Department of Defense. With a proven track record in providing high-quality atmospheric water solutions, RussKap Water has transformed the landscape of water sourcing by harnessing the fully-renewable supply of water in air to generate clean and healthy drinking water at the point of need. The company’s revolutionary AWG systems utilize an internal ozone water treatment system to produce drinking water that exceeds global health standards all while greatly simplifying the process of accessing clean drinking water.
Since its inception, Envonics has been dedicated to supporting farmers worldwide with state-of-the-art precision agriculture solutions. Its primary offering - Envonics Vertical Ecosystem (eVE) - is a plug and play solution that collects real-time crop data and utilizes an AI cloud ecosystem to automatically optimize irrigation and crop environments. By monitoring and optimizing crop conditions in real time, Envonics empowers farmers with actionable insights that maximize yields, enhance sustainability, and improve overall efficiency. In recognition of the company’s important progress, Envonics was recently awarded a competitive research grant from the National Science Foundation. Their innovative system has set a new standard for precision agriculture, ushering in a new era of data-driven farming practices.
"We are thrilled to welcome Envonics into the RussKap Water family," said Yehuda Kaploun, President at RussKap Water. "Envonics is transforming controlled environment agriculture and by combining our advanced water generation technology with their precision agriculture solutions, we can provide farmers with a comprehensive toolkit to improve their water and crop management needs on all fronts."
Lior Barhai, Co-Founder and CEO at Envonics said, "Our mission has always been to enable farmers to maximize the quality, sustainability, and efficiency of their agricultural operations, and we are delighted to join forces with the team at RussKap Water, who share that passion. This deal will enable Envonics to leverage RussKap Water's scale and expertise to further develop our technology and deliver value to our clients at a faster pace. We look forward to continuing our advancements in data-driven agricultural solutions and are ready to hit the ground running."
The joint efforts of RussKap Water and Envonics will lead to the development of innovative solutions that optimize water usage, increase crop yield, and reduce environmental impact. This collaboration will greatly contribute to achieving global goals of improving food security, water access, and sustainability, ensuring more efficient agricultural solutions for future generations.
RussKap Water will become the sole shareholder of Envonics, which will continue to operate as an independent brand and business unit led by Co-Founder and CEO Lior Barhai.
About RussKap Water:
RussKap Water is a global leader in Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, developing advanced AWG systems to produce clean water from the moisture in the air. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and efficiency, RussKap Water has become a trusted provider of Atmospheric Water Generation solutions across various sectors, including military, commercial, and residential applications.
Website:
www.russkapwater.com
About Envonics:
Envonics is a leading provider of precision agriculture solutions that enable farmers to achieve optimal crop yields through real-time monitoring, optimization, and data-driven insights. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of agriculture, Envonics empowers farmers to make informed decisions that enhance productivity, sustainability, and resource efficiency.
Website:
www.envonics.com
