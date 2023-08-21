KrishaWeb Expands Its Digital Dominance with the Acquisition of Pixel Perfect HTML
KrishaWeb
KrishaWeb, a pioneering digital transformation agency, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Pixel Perfect HTML.
We are excited about the merger of Pixel Perfect HTML and KrishaWeb, which will elevate customer satisfaction in the digital landscape.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KrishaWeb, a leading digital transformation agency, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Pixel Perfect HTML, which is a highly regarded Web Development Agency known for its expertise and proficiency in front-end development services. A major push ahead in KrishaWeb's mission with this remarkable acquisition.
— Parth Pandya
"We are truly excited about the successful merger of Pixel Perfect HTML with KrishaWeb," said Parth Pandya (CEO, KrishaWeb). "Pixel Perfect HTML and its expertise in unparalleled front-end development services will be an added grace towards our mission to deliver innovative and transformative solutions that drive business growth."
Breaking barriers to unveil the next digital frontier
KrishaWeb has invariably pushed the boundaries of innovation in the digital frontier with a comprehensive set of solutions ranging from Web Design and Web Development to optimization, Digital Marketing and Inbound Marketing. KrishaWeb is poised to elevate its offerings a step further with the Pixel Perfect HTML acquisition.
"Pixel Perfect HTML's proficiency in front-end development perfectly complements our existing services," remarked Mitesh Kadvani, Delivery Director of KrishaWeb. "We're thrilled to broaden our development capabilities with this acquisition, which will provide us with a combination of attractive design and flawless functionality. KrishaWeb is keenly looking forward to delivering our clients a complete package of digital success.
Uniting proficiency with innovation
Pixel Perfect HTML is remarkably known for its expertise in front-end development, which is built on a foundation of excellence and innovation.
Catering to solutions ranging from converting designs into pixel-perfect HTML to seamless CMS integration and comprehensive website maintenance, Pixel Perfect HTML has constantly delivered top-tier solutions to its clients.
"We're delighted to become a part of KrishaWeb's journey," stated Mr Brooks, Founder of Pixel Perfect HTML. "All businesses seeking to establish a strong online presence with new possibilities will get an opportunity to redefine themselves in the digital landscape with our collaborative expertise."
Elevating Web Development Services
Pixel Perfect HTML, with its impressive portfolio and expert manpower, has earned a renowned position as a go-to choice for businesses seeking top-notch front-end development. Now, as part of the KrishaWeb family, the potential for innovation and excellence is boundless.
Key Features of KrishaWeb's Acquisition of Pixel Perfect HTML:
Design to HTML Brilliance: Pixel Perfect HTML's expertise transforms design concepts into stunning HTML creations.
Seamless CMS Integration: Clients benefit from integrated content management systems that ensure efficient website management.
Robust Website Maintenance: A dedicated team will ensure websites stay up-to-date, secure, and optimized.
About KrishaWeb
In the era of digital advancements and transformation, KrishaWeb is leading the industry with a prominent force. Our passionate team, with proficient skills, and experience in delivering comprehensive end-to-end solutions to businesses, is dedicated to transforming ideas into reality with top-notch quality results. Helping businesses flourish in the dynamic digital landscape with a driving force. To explore more, visit us: www.krishaweb.com/about
Parth Pandya
KrishaWeb
+1 310-606-2426
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube