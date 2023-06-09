“Divine You” Unveils New Brand Identity and App Features
At Divine You our mission is to create a society where mental health support is affordable and accessible. Accept challenges, overcome obstacles and be willing to examine yourself, “Dive In You”.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine You, the popular mindfulness, emotional and mental fitness app, has announced a complete rebranding and redesign of its mobile app. The new app features a range of innovative tools and resources designed to help users improve their mental and emotional well-being.
"Our goal with this rebranding was to create a more engaging and user-friendly mobile app that provides a comprehensive approach to mindfulness, emotional and mental health," said Zacc Devine, CEO of Divine You. "We've incorporated feedback from our users to create an app that truly meets their needs and supports them on their journey towards self-enlightenment."
The new app features a sleek, modern design and intuitive user interface. Users can enjoy the following new features:
1. Personalized Well-Being Plan for Everyone: Based on user responses to a brief questionnaire, the app creates a personalized well-being plan with tailored content and activities to help users reach their mental and emotional health goals.
2. Expanded Meditation Library: The app now features an expanded library of guided meditations, including sleep meditations and stress-relief meditations.
3. Informative Articles: provides valuable insights and practical advice on personal development topics such as meditation, mindfulness, confidence, and self-improvement.
4. Affirmations: powerful positive statements and daily notifications that can help reprogram your subconscious mind and improve your self-belief.
5. Mindfulness Journal: Users can now track their progress and reflect on their mental and emotional states with the app's mindfulness journal feature.
"We're thrilled to offer these new features to our users and provide them with the tools and resources they need to achieve their mental and emotional health goals," said Zacc. "We believe this rebranding and redesign will take Divine You to the next level and set our position as a leading provider of mindfulness and mental fitness solutions."
The new Divine You app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
About Divine You
Divine You is a mindfulness, emotional and mental fitness app that offers a comprehensive approach to mental and emotional health. Our app features personalized well-being plans, guided meditations, a mindfulness journal, and community support, all designed to help users improve their overall well-being.
