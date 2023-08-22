Learn These Key Self-Directed IRA Investment Options

In retirement investing, a Self-Directed IRA provides plenty of options. American IRA recently took to its blog to highlight exactly what these options are.

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- What are the options for an investor who wants to use retirement accounts for a wider range of assets? For a traditional approach to investing, they may be limited. This is because investors who work with traditional brokerages are limited to what the brokerages can offer as custodian on the account—typically a range of funds and stocks, but little else. Yet a recent post at American IRA is highlighting the full range of investment options that are available to investors who take a different approach to retirement: the Self-Directed IRA.The truth about IRAs is that investors already have a lot of potential options built into the account. In fact, there are so many options, that it’s typically easier for the IRS to list what’s prohibited in a retirement account, such as a life insurance policy or collectible art. However, to use the full range of investment possibilities in an IRA, an investor typically has to turn to a Self-Directed IRA firm who offers services as the custodian, or administrator, on the account. And this Self-Directed IRA administration firm would have to offer buy/sell services for the full range of potential retirement options.That’s what Self-Directed IRA firms like American IRA typically offer, as the recent post highlights. This opens up investors to the possibility of including real estate, private company stock, precious metals, tax liens, Single Member LLCs, and more—all within a retirement account. That means that, properly handled, these investments can enjoy the tax protections that come with a retirement account like a Roth IRA, a SEP IRA, or even a Solo 401(k).American IRA’s recent post highlighted many of these key assets, particularly real estate and precious metals, as assets that investors typically turn to in a retirement account. What’s particularly inviting about these assets is that they can hold onto their value even when there’s a lot of economic certainty going around.For more information about key Self-Directed IRA investment options, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.