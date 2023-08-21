Attorney General Jackley Supports Effort To Fund Youth Shooting Sports and Safety Courses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 23 other Attorneys General in asking Congress to approve the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act, which would allow for the funding of youth hunting, archery, and firearms safety courses.

The legislation opposes the U.S. Department of Education’s interpretation that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act prohibits use of Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds for hunting, archery, and firearms safety courses.

“Teaching our youth how to safely exercise their Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms is an important way to continue our long-standing American heritage,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These safety programs are designed to help students learn how to safely handle firearms and bows. Reduction in funding for these programs is bad policy, not supported in law, and could lead to tragic situations.”

Joining Attorney General Jackley in submitting the letter are Attorney Generals from the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

