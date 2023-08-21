HPA Talent Client Taylor Sander Overcomes Adversity to Secure Maiden Manhattan Beach Open Title

AVP Manhattan Beach Open Winners AVP Manhattan Beach Open Chmpions HPA

The AVP rankings, show that Sander and Crabb are now the No. 2 team in the world.

You’re not a legend unless you’re up on that pier, and we’re up there now” — Taylor Sander

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Braving challenging weather conditions brought by Hurricane Hilary, Taylor Sander triumphed in a remarkable display of determination and skill at the prestigious Manhattan Beach Open.

In a gripping final that unfolded through wet conditions, Taylor Sander emerged victorious alongside his partner Taylor Crabb, clinching a well-deserved first Manhattan Beach Open title. The duo's impressive 27-25, 21-16 win and solidified their place in the annals of beach volleyball history.

In a rematch of Saturday’s “Crabb Boil” that sent them into the contenders’ bracket, Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander got revenge on top-seeded Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb by capturing the men’s title. Taylor Crabb will join his older brother Trevor, who won three consecutive MBO championships in 2019, 2021, and 2022, with a Manhattan Beach Open championship under his belt.

Sander and Crabb closed out the competition strong with back-to-back straight set sweeps. In the semifinals, the duo overcame 10th-seeded Hagen Smith, son of beach volleyball legend Sinjin Smith, and Logan Webber 23-21, 21-15. With their 27-25, 21-16 men’s finals defeat over Brunner and Crabb, Taylor Crabb prevented his brother from achieving a four-peat.

“This is legendary," said Sander. "You’re not a legend unless you’re up on that pier, and we’re up there now. These fans are amazing. There’s a freaking hurricane, and they’re cheering in a packed stadium. This is our dream, and we’re living it.”

Taylor Sander, known for transitioning from indoor volleyball to the beach in 2022 following his contributions to the U.S. national team's bronze medal win at the 2016 Olympics, is etching his name is beach volleyball history. "Taylor is fast becoming a superstar in the sport and this win proves that” states Paris D’Jon, head of HPA Talent and Taylor’s manager.

The 2023 Manhattan Beach Open will be remembered as a testament to Taylor Crabb's unwavering resolve, brotherly rivalry, and Taylor Sander's extraordinary talent as they conquered the elements to etch their names in beach volleyball history.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jenni Fence, Sr VP of Marketing - marketing@hypeprojects.com

