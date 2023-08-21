Mississippi Book Festival draws thousands to Jackson Mississippi Book Festival 2023 Panel Discussion Jason Reynolds at 2023 Mississippi Book Festival Thousands attend 2023 Mississippi Book Festival

More than 6,700 people attended the 2023 Mississippi Book Festival to hear from hundreds of authors in panel discussions at the State Capitol.

It has never been more important to promote books and the stories within them, and the Mississippi Book Festival does a wonderful job celebrating our state's love of books and writers.” — Ellen Daniels, Mississippi Book Festival Executive Director

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Final attendance for the 2023 Mississippi Book Festival will top 6,700 as thousands of book lovers heard from more than hundreds of authors in panel discussions and conversations at the State Capitol and Galloway Methodist Church.

The downtown Capitol Complex was awash with visitors from across the country, eager to hear from a wide range of authors, such as Lois Lowry, Richard Ford, Mike Pence, Jason Reynolds, Richard Russo, James McBride, Harrison Scott Key, Jeanette Walls, and Ann Patchett. According to Ellen Daniels, Festival Executive Director, “More than 263 authors participated in Saturday’s festival, including 168 on 47 official panels and another 95 authors meeting the public in Author’s Alley. Many of the panels were standing room only and our nine booksellers sold thousands of books.”

On Friday, Jason Reynolds, one of the Book Festival’s visiting Middle Grade authors, spoke to more than 7,000 students, through his in-person presentation in Thalia Mara Hall, and through a live streamed event to close to 300 classrooms all over the state. At the conclusion of the in-person sessions, every student was given a free copy of his latest novel Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-man Novel. “There is nothing quite like a student having a chance to hear directly from a nationally recognized author, to learn what it’s like to write a book and to create stories and characters,” said Daniels.

Thought-provoking panel discussions took place throughout the day, giving participants unique insights of the writers. Daniels added that, “It has never been more important to promote books and the stories within them, and the Book Festival does a wonderful job celebrating Mississippi’s love of books and writers. Our great writers are household names and many of their stories are our stories.”

About The Mississippi Book Festival

The Mississippi Book Festival, a nonprofit founded by literary advocates, launched in August 2015 on the State Capitol grounds and continues to draw thousands to its annual “literary lawn party” and book lovers’ celebration. The event features hundreds of visiting authors, panel discussions, book signings, booksellers, Capitol tours, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.