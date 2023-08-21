Online Music Education Market set to surpass US$ 3.7 billion by 2028
The online music education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.91% to reach US$3,700.084 million in 2028 from US$1,167.635 million in 2021.
The shift towards digitization has introduced novel avenues for music education, affording students the ability to delve into music theory, instrument mastery, composition, and much more, at home.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the online music education market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.91% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3,700.084 million by 2028. The prime factors propelling the online music education market growth are the digitalization of educational platforms and tools, coupled with the increasing accessibility of technology and the internet.
The advancement of digital education has played a pivotal role in the proliferation of online music learning opportunities. Through the widespread integration of digital tools and platforms within the educational sector, the realm of online music education has been rendered more accessible and convenient for students across the nation. This shift towards digitization has introduced novel avenues for music education, affording students the ability to delve into music theory, instrument mastery, composition, and more, all within the confines of their own homes or preferred settings.
In a parallel vein, the escalating availability of technology and internet connectivity has been a driving force behind the surge in online music education. The proliferation of budget-friendly devices like smartphones and tablets, complemented by enhanced internet connectivity, has democratized access to online music learning resources. This newfound accessibility has been particularly advantageous for individuals residing in remote locales or lacking proximity to conventional music education establishments. The sheer abundance of over a million YouTube tutorials (as noted by Sachdev in the 2021 Lifestyle Tech & Society section) underscores the burgeoned landscape of the online music education market in the United States, catering notably to autodidacts in search of seamless and accessible tools to expand their musical proficiencies.
The recorded figures on median tuition fees for Music with STEM disciplines in the United States, which outlined a median in-state public tuition cost of $7,593 alongside a median out-of-state private tuition fee of $36,000 in 2021, exerts a direct influence on the evolution of the online music education sphere. These statistics underscore the substantial financial commitment associated with traditional, brick-and-mortar music education programs. Consequently, a considerable number of aspiring musicians and enthusiasts are turning to online music education as a more economical substitute. The relatively diminished expenses of online music education, combined with the perks of convenience and flexibility, markedly contribute to its ongoing expansion. By presenting accessible and budget-friendly avenues for acquiring musical knowledge, online platforms are broadening the horizons for individuals who might have otherwise been deterred by the exorbitant tuition charges synonymous with conventional music education institutions. This very facet propels the escalating trajectory of the online music education market in the United States and the rest of the world.
The online music education market is segmented into piano, guitar, bass guitar, violin, and other instrument types, based on the instrument type. The growing demand for piano and guitar is expected to drive the online music education demand as more individuals seek convenient and accessible ways to learn these popular instruments from the comfort of their own homes.
Based on type, the market is segmented into music history, musicology, theory, and other related categories. This classification allows tailored educational experiences, catering to diverse musical interests. Students can explore the depths of musical evolution through history, study the intricate aspects of musicology, delve into theoretical foundations, or choose from various other interconnected fields, shaping a comprehensive online music education landscape.
Geographically, North America is projected to hold a sizable share of the online music education market throughout the forecast period owing to its advanced technological infrastructure, high internet penetration, and a strong cultural inclination towards music. These factors facilitate widespread access to online music learning platforms, while the region's well-established music industry and education ecosystem contribute to the substantial presence and growth of online music education in North America.
The market study includes coverage of MusicGurus, Skoove, Yousician Ltd., Tonara, IMusic-School, Takelessons, LessonFace, Shanghai Mioke Information Technology Co. Ltd., Dubspot Online, The Online Academy Of Irish Music, ArtistWorks, Berklee Online, Forbes Music Company, Forte, School of Rock LLC, and Let’s Play Music among other significant players in the online music education market.
The online music education market analytics report segments the market as follows:
• By Instrument Type
o Piano
o Guitar
o Bass Guitar
o Violin
o Others
• By Type
o Music History
o Musicology
o Theory
o Others
• By Delivery Platform
o Schools & Colleges
o Music Studios/Academy
o App Based Learning
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
o South America
• Brazil
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Others
o The Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Others
