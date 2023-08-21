Creatio Partners with Nityo Infotech to Transform Workflow Automation and CRM with No-code
The new partnership is aimed at empowering more global businesses with cutting-edge no-code solutionsBOSTON, MA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Nityo Infotech Corporation. The new partnership amplifies Nityo Infotech’s expertise with Creatio's composable no-code platform, thus enabling more organizations worldwide to rapidly automate workflows and elevate customer engagement to the next level.
Nityo Infotech is a leading IT services and solutions company that has consistently delivered top-notch technology solutions to its clientele across the globe. With a focus on providing transformative digital experiences, Nityo Infotech has a proven track record in delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique business needs of its clients.
"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic journey with Creatio," said M Umapathy Sivan, Nityo Group Chief Digital Officer. "This partnership enables us to combine our strengths to deliver unparalleled value to our clients, equipping them with state-of-the-art automation tools that will drive their growth and success. Together, we aim to redefine workflow automation and CRM, empowering businesses to thrive in today's dynamic and competitive landscape."
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“As enterprises face the challenges posed by the unceasing tides of digital evolution, we join efforts with Nityo Infotech Services to empower more global businesses with no-code, spanning a wide range of industries. Our goal is to provide them with the tools needed to not only stay competitive but to excel and thrive in this dynamic landscape,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Nityo Infotech
Nityo Infotech is a global IT services and solutions company established in 2006, with a presence in 41 countries and a workforce of 31,000. Our services range from application management outsourcing to managed platform and product engineering services, serving enterprises across 15+ verticals. We offer a unique mix of solutions, including digital transformation, cloud and infrastructure transformation, AI/ML-based chatbots, data analytics, and more.
For more information, visit www.nityo.com.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn