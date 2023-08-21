Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to India for the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting

On August 18 and 19, 2023, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra joined health ministers from across the world in Gandhinagar, India, to participate in the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting to discuss global health issues.

During the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting, Secretary Becerra shared with other G20 health ministers and representatives of invited countries and international organizations the United States Government's perspective on several topics, including strengthening global health security and pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR), enhancing cooperation to increase access to vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, and advancing digital health innovation to improve health care access and delivery.

Secretary Becerra also participated in bilateral meetings with Australia, Brazil, India, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to discuss opportunities for enhancing health cooperation.

In addition to participating in the Health Ministers' Meeting and bilateral meetings, Secretary Becerra held a media availability with local, regional, and state-wide Indian press where he reiterated that India is one of America's indispensable partners and that the U.S. and India partnership brings health benefits to the region and the world.

HHS Office of Global Affairs (OGA) Assistant Secretary Loyce Pace will assume the role of head of the delegation and will continue to represent the United States in G20 and health-related bilateral engagements in India this week.