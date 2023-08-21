Unlock the Potential of Cross-Cultural App Development With nandbox’s Six New Languages

nandbox released six new languages!

nandbox Inc. proudly announces the availability of a new app builder update enabling users to create apps in six different languages.

Our primary goal is to help fill in any cultural gaps that people might feel like they’re experiencing through an “only English” language app development experience.”
— Omar El Bahr, Chief Communication Officer
KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox, Inc., the industry's most successful and unique native app builder, proudly announces the availability of a new app builder update. Users are now able to create apps in six different languages to broaden the user-base scope and help overcome any language barriers that may obstruct the app usage!

Because the demand for our app builder is rising every day, our team worked on a new language update that will assist in developing an app in French, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, Italian, or German!

“Our primary goal is to help fill in any cultural gaps that people might feel like they’re experiencing through an “only English” language app development experience. Omar El Bahr, Chief Communication Officer, stated. "That is why we focused on implementing different but commonly used languages in our app builder. You can now create your app in one or all six languages!”

“This is an update that is based on many of our app builder’s users’ suggestions. We immediately knew the importance of different languages implemented in our app, and thus, started our new update journey. That is to help people break all language barriers, and create efficient applications that will help them reach the audience they aim for.” nandbox CEO and founder Hazem Maguid


About nandbox Inc.

For more information, please visit https://nandbox.com/

Omar El Bahr
nandbox
About nandbox: nandbox mobile app development platform empowers businesses with the ability to make mobile apps; native, hosted, and instantly ready apps for android and iOS; by only drag & drop. Neither hosting nor coding required. No matter what your business size is; From huge mobile operators to small shops. nandbox platform guarantees meeting your desired app inspirations for Android and iOS. Established in 2016, the Canadian nandbox Inc. promotes the commoditization of mobile applications. With its no-code app builder, nandbox aims at bridging the gap between business and IT. nandbox helps bring businesses up to speed with total mobility age, accelerated by the latest 5G technologies, and hence meeting the fast-changing market demands. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities, to ride-hailing apps, or even a mix of both; nandbox App Builder also delivers mobile commerce modules. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based, microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents applied for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

