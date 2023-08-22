Neakasa Introduces the P0 Pet Grooming System: Redefining Pet Care with Innovation

Neakasa P0

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough product - the Neakasa P0 Pet Grooming System. This cutting-edge grooming system sets a new standard in pet care, combining advanced technology, user-friendly design, and a commitment to enhancing the well-being of beloved furry companions. It made its first debut at SuperZoo 2023 and received lots of positive feedback.

The Neakasa P0 Pet Grooming System is designed to revolutionize the grooming experience for pets and their owners. With its state-of-the-art features and thoughtful design, the P0 System makes grooming more efficient, stress-free, and enjoyable for both pets and their human caregivers.

The Neakasa P0 Series Pet Grooming System is the newest product in Neakasa's pet grooming series. There has 2 versions, P0 Lite and P0 Pro.

The P0 Series is acoustically engineered to make grooming more peaceful for your pet. Its advanced noise-canceling technology minimizes sound by incorporating sound-absorbing elements, lengthening the sound path, and using noise-blocking technology, P0 Series' lowest noise is 48 dB (Noise Data obtained via testing performed by Neakasa Labs). It weighs only 4.4 lbs making it effortlessly portable and features an ergonomic built-in handle design for easy carry. The included collecting bin holds over 1L of pet hair perfect for cats. The P0 Series features a 10,000Pa robust suction system that captures 99% of all loose hair and keeps it from spreading around your home.

Neakasa’s P0 Lite is a 4-in-1 grooming kit that features a de-shedding brush, hair remover roller, grooming brush, and a nozzle to pick up pet hair from your couch or clothes. Its MSRP is $109 and is available on Amazon and Neakasa.com. Customers can enjoy the best price of $89.99 by using the code "EINP0NEW".

Neakasa’s P0 Pro is a 5-in-1 grooming kit that features five clipping combs, electric clippers, a de-shedding brush, a hair remover roller, a grooming brush, and a nozzle to pick up pet hair from your couch or clothes. Its MSRP is $139 and is available on Amazon and Neakasa.com. Customers can enjoy the best price of $99.99 by using the code "EINP0NEW” .

“As pet lovers ourselves, we understand the bond between pets and their owners. The Neakasa P0 Pet Grooming System is the embodiment of our commitment to enhancing this bond by providing an innovative, stress-free, and enjoyable grooming experience,” said Minming GU, Co-founder at Neakasa.

The Neakasa P0 Pet Grooming System is available for purchase starting 16th, Aug,2023. Pet owners can discover more about this groundbreaking product and place their orders at www.neakasa.com.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as “Neabot”, was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning, and Personal Care/Cleaning products. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.