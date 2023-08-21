BLUETTI's Safety Tips: Prepare and Cope with Sudden Power Loss
Natural Disasters Are Unavoidable, But The Power Outages That Follow Can Be ManagedLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In early to mid-July 2023, there were devastating flash floods in Vermont, which caused significant property loss, underscoring the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters due to climate change. While these events are unavoidable, BLUETTI, a leading name in energy storage solutions, offers essential safety tips to help individuals mitigate their impact and prepare for subsequent power outages.
Before Natural Disasters
1. Stay Informed: Stay updated on weather forecasts and local disaster assessments from reliable sources like local news, emergency agencies, and official social media channels. Subscribe to government emergency alerts for timely information and familiarize with evacuation routes and gathering points.
2. Create an Emergency Kit: Assemble a well-equipped emergency kit containing nonperishable food, water, medications, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, battery-powered radios, and essential documents. For those reliant on electronic devices, consider including BLUETTI's EB3A, EB55, and EB70S portable power stations to stay powered and connected.
3. Develop an Emergency Plan: Craft a comprehensive family evacuation plan, including multiple routes and a designated meeting place. Regularly practice these plans to ensure everyone knows their roles, and include provisions for pets.
4. Have Home Backup Power Source: Prepare a robust home backup power supply like BLUETTI's AC300+B300 or EP500 to survive prolonged outages caused by disasters like wildfires or ice storms.
The AC300+B300 modular system, with capacities from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh and a powerful 3,000W output, sustains household appliances, lighting, heating, and more. It can be charged at 2,400W through solar panels for extended power availability. Combining it with two or three BLUETTI PV200 folding solar panels enables rapid recharging.
For a mobile home backup solution, the EP500 features a 5,100Wh LiFePO₄battery and a 2,000W pure sine wave inverter. It also supports 1,200W solar charging and has four wheels for easy mobility.
BLUETTI is currently offering attractive discounts on both systems and their bundles with PV200 solar panels to help protect against power loss.
During Natural Disasters
Firstly, stay calm and updated about real-time situations. If officials issue a shelter-in-place order, do as they say. Gather family members in a safe room away from windows and exterior walls. If ordered to evacuate, leave the area as directed and take emergency supplies and BLUETTI backup power sources. Do not attempt to return until it is officially declared safe.
After Natural Disasters
Check for safety hazards and document property damage with photos for insurance claims. Stay updated through local news and official announcements about recovery efforts, emergency shelters, and relief distribution points to navigate the aftermath effectively.
Natural disasters present challenges, but thorough preparation and tools like BLUETTI's power solutions enable individuals to stay resilient during and after crises.
About BLUETTI
Committed to green energy solutions, BLUETTI offers eco-friendly energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. With a presence in over 100 countries, BLUETTI contributes to a sustainable future while providing reliable energy solutions for homes worldwide.
