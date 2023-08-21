Vidac Pharma announces signature of a Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Sheba Hospital in Israel
Vidac announces a Research Collaboration with Sheba Medical Center on modification of Tumor microenvironment to facilitate Immunological treatment of Tumors
Vidac Pharma Holding Plc. (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)
Reversing the Warburg effect creates a pro-immunological Tumor Microenvironment: Vidac Pharma drug candidates might be a key to CAR-T and other Cell-based treatments.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidac Pharma announces a Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Sheba Medical Center on modification of Tumor microenvironment (TME) induced by its New Chemical Entities in order to facilitate Immunological treatment of Tumors (CAR-T treatment). One of the problems encountered in these treatments is the Lactate producing Hyper Glycolysis at the TME an unfavorable environment for CAR-T treatment. The new Drug candidates of Vidac Pharma reverse the Warburg effect i.e. the Hyper Glycolysis causing Lactate accumulation.
The group of Dr. Elad Jacoby, Head of Pediatric Cell Therapy, at Sheba's Safra Children's Hospital will collaborate with the Vidac Pharma R&D group directed by Dr. Yuval Sagiv to study possible synergy between their approaches. Dr. Max Herzberg, Vidac Pharma Chairman and CEO stated “Preliminary results obtained by the two groups justify our going forward and we are happy to have the support of such a great group of scientists in the best possible research and medical environment as exist in the Sheba Hospital together with a clear focus on Cancer in Children. While our collaboration will begin on animal models we are before everything thinking ahead on better and more specific treatments.”
About Vidac Pharma:
Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. London, is the holding company of Vidac Pharma Ltd. Rehovot. The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing First-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and dermatologic diseases.
About Sheba Medical Center:
The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba’s City of Health boasts acute-care, rehabilitation, children’s, cancer and geriatric hospitals, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center and center for disaster response on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. Sheba has been ranked a World’s Best Hospital by Newsweek five years in a row (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). For more information, visit: https://sheba-global.com/
Disclaimer
The following information does not constitute a public offer to sell or a solicitation to submit an offer to buy or subscribe to shares of Vidac Pharma Holding PLC, but is for informational purposes only.
