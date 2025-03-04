Vidac Pharma Holding PLC Announces Participation in the First Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Conference In Jerusalem

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc. is pleased to announce its participation in the First Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Meeting on March 9, 2025, in Jerusalem, Israel

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc. (XSTU:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

Our discovery represents the opportunity to transform treatment options for children battling these devastating conditions, while we remain dedicated to advancing clinical programs in Onco-dermatology” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This landmark event will bring together leading international researchers, clinicians, and industry experts to share insights and advancements in pediatric brain tumor research. Dr. Herzberg will present findings from Vidac Pharma’s latest breakthrough, underscoring the company’s commitment to developing innovative treatment approaches.As part of a compassionate treatment program for a five-year-old child, Vidac Pharma’s investigational drug VDA-1102 was successfully formulated to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and was detected within the tumor at potentially therapeutic concentrations. “This marks a significant milestone, opening new possibilities for groundbreaking therapies targeting brain diseases,” said Dr. Herzberg. “Our discovery represents an exciting opportunity to transform treatment options for children battling these devastating conditions, while Vidac Pharma remains dedicated to advancing clinical programs in oncodermatology.”

