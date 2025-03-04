Vidac Pharma Holding PLC Announces Participation in the First Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Conference In Jerusalem
Vidac Pharma Holding Plc. is pleased to announce its participation in the First Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Meeting on March 9, 2025, in Jerusalem, Israel
Vidac Pharma Holding Plc. (XSTU:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)
As part of a compassionate treatment program for a five-year-old child, Vidac Pharma’s investigational drug VDA-1102 was successfully formulated to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and was detected within the tumor at potentially therapeutic concentrations. “This marks a significant milestone, opening new possibilities for groundbreaking therapies targeting brain diseases,” said Dr. Herzberg. “Our discovery represents an exciting opportunity to transform treatment options for children battling these devastating conditions, while Vidac Pharma remains dedicated to advancing clinical programs in oncodermatology.”
