Karger Announces Partnership with Brazilian Press Service Agência Bori to Advance Effective Science Communication
Brazilian Authors and Scientists to Benefit from Increased Visibility and Coverage of Selective Karger Journal Articles
One of the main goals of science is social impact, and sharing research results with society in an accessible language is the first step towards that.”BASEL, SWITZERLAND, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To further strengthen the connection between science and the media, Karger Publishers and Agência Bori have partnered to routinely deliver scientific papers to the Brazilian press. Starting in August 2023, Agência Bori will select Karger’s papers with journalistic relevance and Brazilian authorship to publicize to its community of more than 2,600 registered journalists.
— Victor da Silva Carvalho Business Manager for Karger in Brazil
This partnership, with the aim of serving the media’s growing interest in health topics, is the first of its kind for Agência Bori. The agency’s aim is to monitor science papers produced by Brazilian researchers with the help of Karger Publishers. The Brazilian science outreach project is specialized in supporting journalistic coverage with science-based evidence in the form of explanatory texts.
“One of the main goals of science is social impact, and sharing research results with society in an accessible language is the first step towards that,” says Victor da Silva Carvalho Business Manager for Karger in Brazil. “Agência Bori is an authority when it comes to scientific journalism. Partnering with them benefits the Brazilian public that can receive updates on impactful health research published by Karger. It also benefits Brazilian authors, which can have their studies in the spotlight, generating greater visibility, awareness, and even potentially impacting positively their academic careers.”
Bori has developed a process to monitor, select and translate Brazilian science to journalistic language. In its first three years of operation, more than 450 studies have been disseminated in this process.
“Health sciences are a hot topic for journalists. Bringing content from different Health journals of Karger to Bori will, certainly, benefit journalists covering these topics and generate interest in Brazilian society, as well”, says Natalia Flores, content manager of Agência Bori.
The goal is to democratize scientific knowledge while bringing an even greater impact to Karger’s published research. An average of two or three papers per month will be disseminated to the Brazilian press through Bori’s service.
About Karger
Karger is a worldwide publisher of scientific and medical content based in Basel, Switzerland. It is independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman and Publisher Gabriella Karger. Connecting and advancing health sciences since 1890, Karger has been continuously evolving, keeping pace with the current developments and shifts in research and publishing. The publishing house is dedicated to serving the information needs of the scientific community, clinicians, and patients with publications of high-quality content and services in health sciences. Karger Publishers has 240 employees and is present in 15 countries around the globe.
For more information, please visit karger.com
About Agência Bori
Agência Bori is a unique service in Brazil that supports press coverage across the country in the light of scientific evidence. It is a hub for journalists looking for unpublished research explained in different areas such as health, environment, politics and economics, training and contacts of scientists from different regions of Brazil prepared to assist the press. Our team of science journalists is trained in academic research and therefore knows how to choose the most relevant quality scientific information to communicate to the press.
For more information, please visit abori.com.br/
