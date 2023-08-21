Blood Group Typing Market Size, Share Forecast And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the blood group typing market size is predicted to reach $4.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The growth in the blood group typing market is due to increase in number of blood donations and transfusions. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood group typing market share. Major players in the blood group typing market include Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Immucor Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quotient, BAG Health Care GmbH.

Global Blood Group Typing Market Segments

• By Test Type: Antibody Screening, Cross-Matching Tests, ABO Tests, Antigen Typing, HLA Typing

• By Product: Instruments, Reagents And Kits

• By Techniques: Serology Tests, Molecular Tests

• By End User: Hospital Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories And Blood Banks

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood group typing is a method that tells the type of blood a person has, and it is done so that a person can safely donate blood or receive a blood transfusion.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Blood Group Typing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blood Typing Machine Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

