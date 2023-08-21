Obyte Joins Kava Rise Program, Enabling GBYTE Users to Earn Passive Rewards, and launches LINE – a price-protected token

Obyte joins Kava Rise Counterstake: bridge GBYTE from Obyte to Kava

Crypto investors can now earn income thanks to Kava Rise by bridging GBYTE from Obyte to Kava, borrowing LINE at linetoken.org, and bridging LINE back to Obyte

The Kava Rise program makes a great contribution to the development of the dApp space. We are very excited to be able to reward investors who see Obyte and DAG technology’s potential.” — Tony Churyumoff