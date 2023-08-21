Black Women in Blockchain Kicks Off Inaugural Fundraising Campaign to Support BlockX2 Mentoring Program
Black Women in Blockchain Launches Fundraising Campaign to Empower Black Women in Blockchain Careers through BlockX2 Mentoring ProgramUSA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Women in Blockchain, a dynamic nonprofit organization committed to advancing diversity and representation in the blockchain industry through comprehensive training, mentoring, networking, visibility initiatives, and equitable access to capital, is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural fundraising campaign. The campaign is strategically designed to secure essential funds in support of the BlockX2 Mentoring Program.
Black Women in Blockchain is dedicated to creating meaningful blockchain opportunities within the African diaspora and improving prospects for young Black women in STEM fields across the United States and beyond. With a vision rooted in fostering inclusivity and representation, the organization's initiatives directly align with five of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): gender equality (SDG 5), education (SDG 4), entrepreneurship (SDG 8), innovation (SDG 9), and social inclusion (SDG 10). These pursuits manifest in the substantial increase of Black women engaging in blockchain technology, evident through the BlockX2 program's impact on high school and college students across diverse geographical settings.
The fundraising campaign, aptly named "BlockX2 Mentoring Program," marks a pivotal milestone for Black Women in Blockchain. With a goal of securing essential resources for impactful programs and initiatives, the campaign seeks to foster positive transformation in the blockchain landscape. Through generous contributions from individuals, businesses, community partners, and supporters, Black Women in Blockchain aims to empower young Black women, encouraging their participation in the rapidly evolving blockchain sector and preparing them for successful career trajectories.
"We are embarking on an inspiring journey with our inaugural fundraising campaign," said Olayinka Odeniran, Executive Director of Black Women in Blockchain. "With our community's collective commitment, we hold the power to enact profound change in the lives of young African American women. Together, we can forge a brighter future that addresses the pressing needs of the blockchain industry."
Black Women in Blockchain extends an open invitation to individuals, businesses, organizations, and all stakeholders to join this transformative endeavor. A multitude of avenues for participation exists, including financial contributions, volunteering expertise, and becoming founding sponsors. Every gesture, irrespective of size, is a catalyst in propelling Black Women in Blockchain's vision and fostering positive community change.
To contribute to the BlockX2 Mentoring Program or to gain insight into the mission and programs of Black Women in Blockchain, visit the organization's website at https://www.bwinb.org. Every contribution, regardless of magnitude, plays a vital role in catalyzing Black Women in Blockchain's journey and ushering in a positive era of change.
Black Women in Blockchain is a newly established nonprofit organization steadfastly committed to enhancing diversity and representation within the blockchain landscape. Through strategic programming and collaborative partnerships, Black Women in Blockchain endeavors to make a transformative impact within the United States and beyond.
