Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|York Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cumberland Trail Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Champaign
|Champaign County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District III - 516 Old State Route 74
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton
|Tiverton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Parma Heights
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Village of Glenwillow
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Porter Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Oxford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Village of Bloomingburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|City of Hilliard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bexley Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Central College Community Development Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Springdale City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Forest Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Village of Arlington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry
|Patrick Henry School District Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Laketran
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Lucas
|Lake Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Village of Midway
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Canfield Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Grand Prairie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Celina City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Village of Roseville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Sugar Creek Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage
|Community Improvement Corporation of Ravenna
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Putnam
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Palmer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky
|Wightman's Grove Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Seneca
|Village of Attica
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Seneca Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bloom-Scipio Joint Ambulance District DBA Eastern Seneca Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Shelby
|Village of Fort Loramie
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Stark Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Barberton Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Green Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Combined Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|City of Van Wert
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|FFR
|Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Warren
|Mental Health Recovery Board Serviing Warren & Clinton Counties
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Springboro
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Springboro
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Deerfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Wood County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bradner Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit