Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont York Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cumberland Trail Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Champaign Champaign County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District III - 516 Old State Route 74
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Coshocton Tiverton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Parma Heights
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Village of Glenwillow
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Porter Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Erie Oxford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Village of Bloomingburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin City of Hilliard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Bexley Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Central College Community Development Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Springdale City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Forest Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Village of Arlington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry Patrick Henry School District Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Laketran
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Lucas Lake Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Village of Midway
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Canfield Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Grand Prairie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Celina City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Village of Roseville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Sugar Creek Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Paulding Paulding Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage Community Improvement Corporation of Ravenna
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Putnam Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Palmer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky Wightman's Grove Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Seneca Village of Attica
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Seneca Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Bloom-Scipio Joint Ambulance District DBA Eastern Seneca Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Shelby Village of Fort Loramie
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Stark Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Barberton Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Green Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Trumbull County Combined Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert City of Van Wert
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination FFR
Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Warren Mental Health Recovery Board Serviing Warren & Clinton Counties
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Springboro
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Springboro
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Deerfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Wood County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Bradner Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

