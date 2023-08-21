EverAware LLC partners with KUVA Systems to add Gas Cloud Imaging to its Continuous Emission Monitoring Solution
Agreement establishes comprehensive IoT based methane detection system.
Our partnership with KUVA creates an expansive suite of IoT emission and leak detection solutions that has few peers in industry”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuous monitoring provider EverAware LLC has entered into an agreement with KUVA Systems to incorporate their methane cloud imaging technology into EverAware’s emission detection system. The agreement establishes a collaboration that leverages the continuous monitoring capabilities existing in both companies and creates a comprehensive IoT based emission detection system that addresses field automation, methane fee risk management, ESG, and regulatory requirements associated with methane mitigation.
The addition of KUVA’s low-cost infrared camera and data analytics enables EverAware to offer solutions that allows clients to address methane emissions with existing field personnel. Images of emissions allow personnel to identify the location and volume of methane emissions originating within their site of operations, and to efficiently analyze the root cause without unnecessary truck rolls. Douglas Nester, co-founder, and CEO of EverAware said “Our partnership with KUVA creates an expansive suite of IoT emission and leak detection solutions that has few peers. KUVA and EverAware share the corporate vision of providing monitoring solutions that are cost effective and accessible by companies of all sizes.” Kuva’s Robert Ward, VP Business Development adds “Our collaboration with EverAware will enable both companies to accelerate the development and implementation of innovative monitoring technologies that enable the oil and gas industry to efficiently mitigate its impact to the environment.”
EverAware also plans to utilize its strengths in the Asian and Middle Eastern regions to facilitate a future market entry into these markets.
About EverAware LLC
EverAware is a leading provider of continuous energy and environment monitoring solutions using IoT based sensors, meters, edge computing, wireless gateways, advanced data analytics and the cloud for detecting anomalous data patterns indicative of performance issues, imminent equipment failures, or fugitive leakage of emissions or liquids. The Company’s real time detection of potential problems and threats allows for taking immediate corrective actions to minimize downtime, optimize efficiencies, reduce operating costs, and mitigate damage to the environment.
For more information, please visit https://everaware.io/solutions
About Kuva Systems
Kuva Systems' industrial IoT platform provides an image-based, continuous methane monitoring and quantification solution. It enables upstream and midstream oil and gas companies to improve their operations and meet ESG and methane intensity goals. The Kuva platform is based on the most cost-effective IR gas camera in the industry, and it pinpoints emission locations and quantifies flow rates based on minute-by-minute measurements. Leak analytics can be used to prioritize operational responses, quantify ongoing conditions, and confirm nominal performance.
For more information, please visit www.kuvasystems.com
Douglas C Nester
EverAware
+1 713-474-6939
