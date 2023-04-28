ShowMyWell LLC Announces New Strategic Name Change to EverAware LLC
The new name reflects the Company’s vision and growth for the future by providing both continuous environmental and energy monitoring solutions.
The name EverAware truly captures our mission of providing 24/7 knowledge and awareness on the status of field operations and environmental conditions”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowMyWell LLC, a digital transformation service company providing continuous IoT based Energy and Environment monitoring solutions, announced today that it has changed its name to EverAware LLC. The name change reflects the Company’s growth in providing continuous environmental monitoring solutions that support net-zero initiatives and the requirements established within ESG policies and Government regulations.
EverAware utilizes smart sensors, meters, gateways, advanced data analytics and the cloud to monitor operations and environmental conditions for detecting anomalous data patterns that are indicative of performance issues, imminent equipment failures, or fugitive leakage of emissions or liquids. This monitoring allows clients to identify potential risks in real time and to address them quickly to minimize downtime, optimize efficiencies, reduce operating costs, and mitigate damage to the environment. The Company’s data gathering, analytics and visualization solutions are currently supporting evaluations associated with equipment performance, CCUS reporting and verification requirements, water disposal, emission leak detection, aquaculture, energy consumption and oil and gas production.
“The name EverAware truly captures our mission of providing 24/7 knowledge and awareness on the status of field operations and environmental conditions” said Douglas Nester, co-founder, and CEO. “We want the brand EverAware to not only reflect our Company growth, but also become synonymous with excellence in the use of IoT monitoring methods.”
The name change reflects the Company’s commitment to providing clients and partners with the best service and technology possible in today’s market.
About ShowMyWell LLC (EverAware)
ShowMyWell/EverAware was formed in May 2021 to provide full transparency to all stakeholders on the performance of O&G assets and their impact on the environment through continuous and cost effective IoT based monitoring solutions and data analytics. The real-time knowledge gained by ShowMyWell’s (EverAware’s) highly scalable and customized installations enables operations of all sizes to improve efficiency, reduce downtime losses, and responsibly mitigate damage to the environment.
