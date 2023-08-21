2023 SC Award Winners Announced
36 solutions, organizations, and people recognized for security innovation and excellenceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship brand SC Media announced the winners of its 2023 SC Awards program, recognizing 36 solutions, organizations and the people driving innovation and success in information security.
Winners are featured on SC Media’s website today, with a week of editorial coverage that celebrates the innovative technologies and solutions that support the ongoing efforts of the cybersecurity community.
“This year’s SC Award winners reflected our industry in flux,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “Winners demonstrated uncanny market agility and brought innovative solutions to help their customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries and emerging threats.”
Now in its 26th year, the 2023 SC Awards are highly coveted and draw a continued record of entries each year. This year, SC Media evolved its recognition program with the introduction of new award categories and several modified categories to the competition. The Trust Awards included 21 categories recognizing outstanding technology solutions in API, cloud, data security, managed detection, and more. The expanded Excellence Awards included 15 categories and opened participation to cybersecurity startups, investors, and financial partners.
Hundreds of entries for the Trust and Excellence Awards were judged by a world-class panel of independent industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education.
“The innovative strategies and technologies demonstrated by all our SC Award participants truly encapsulated the remarkable innovation within the cybersecurity industry this year,” Spring said.
SC Media’s coverage includes profiles of each winner across all categories, as well as a series of Winner’s Circle video roundtables: candid on-camera conversations between the SC Media editorial team and SC Award recipients. Some of the topics to be discussed are a hype-free talk about artificial intelligence as an offensive and defensive tool, new cloud threats and trends and evolving approaches to better identity management. Content will also include deep-dive feature articles highlighting the accomplishments of this year’s winning people, companies and solutions.
