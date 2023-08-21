Honolulu District Courthouse Closed on Monday

HONOLULU — Kauikeaouli Hale (Honolulu District Courthouse), located at 1111 Alakea Street, will be closed on Monday, Aug. 21. This is a precautionary measure due to inadvertent structural damage caused by a contractor working in the building last Tuesday evening.

If you have a case scheduled at the Honolulu District Court on Monday, please read the following:

Traffic arraignment and traffic infraction hearings (originally scheduled in courtroom 4B): Parties are encouraged to appear by Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 769 012 9369. If you prefer to appear in person, go to Kaʻahumanu Hale (Circuit Court), 777 Punchbowl St., and check the calendars posted on the third and fourth floors for your courtroom number.

Preliminary hearings (originally scheduled in courtroom 7D): Go to Kaʻahumanu Hale (Circuit Court), 777 Punchbowl St., and report to courtroom 14.

Arraignment and status hearings for defendants who are in custody (originally scheduled in courtroom 7C) will be heard at the Kaneohe District Court, courtroom B.

Cases set for hearing in courtrooms 7A, 7B, 10A, 10C, and 10D will be rescheduled. Additionally, small claims cases, civil motions, and cases on the civil answer calendar set for hearing on Monday will also be rescheduled.

Family Court cases scheduled in 8B, 8C, and 8D will be heard at Ka’ahumanu Hale, 777 Punchbowl Street. Some matters may be rescheduled.

Temporary Restraining Orders (TRO) petitions may be filed at Kaʻahumanu Hale, 777 Punchbowl Street.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due on August 21, 2023 to August 22. Hearings or trials that had to be cancelled shall be rescheduled to the next available date.