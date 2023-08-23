etherWhere Introduces URSA-1, The Next Generation Low Power GNSS Receiver for Asset Tracking Applications

First generation, low power, single band GNSS receiver for variety of battery operated asset tracking applications including livestock tracking

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- etherWhere Corporation, the low power leader in GNSS development, today announced the availability of the URSA-1, the first product specifically designed for battery operated asset tracking applications. The URSA-1 chip represents advancements in signal processing implementation and algorithms to achieve low power and small form factor for challenging applications, such as battery operated tags for asset and livestock tracking.

etherWhere’s progressive improvement in silicon development and algorithms has achieved chip power consumption of less than 12.5mW. The solution with a minimal number of external components is available in a small module of 8mm x 10mm, with a power consumption of less than 27mW. This increased level of performance will enable new applications where power and size are of the utmost importance.

“etherWhere’s patented technology is the result of many years of research and development in order to achieve the lower power and low cost solutions with URSA-1,” said Farrokh Farrokhi, Founder and President of etherWhere. “etherWhere is proud to announce its partnership with MicroTraks in enabling applications that are vibrant and growing. MicroTraks solutions in tracking and data management are essential to the industry in which the requirements are becoming more stringent.”

etherWhere’s silicon supports all four constellations of GPS, Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou. The URSA-1 features an embedded processor running proprietary algorithms and firmware, hardware engines for acquisition and tracking, low power RF frontend and an LNA.

“The flexibility of the silicon allows for a smaller form factor, reduced power consumption and eliminating extra components from the module, while still providing multi-protocol tracking exceeding market requirements,” stated Mike Fregeau, Founder and CEO at MicroTraks. "We are continually impressed by the results of our collaboration with etherWhere's engineering team and grateful for etherWhere's partnership."

The comprehensive EVK consists of a module optimized for space and cost, fully functional firmware, PC mapping software and all necessary documentation to enable customer applications in the market. etherWhere is currently sampling the URSA-1 chip to customers for production.

About etherWhere Corporation

etherWhere offers low power geolocation solutions with many patented technologies for a variety of applications including wearables, asset and livestock tracking, avionics and automotive. etherWhere is headquartered in Milpitas, California with several global satellite offices. For more information, please visit us at www.etherwhere.com.

About MicroTraks

MicroTraks is a system integrator with software and hardware design expertise focused on speed of commerce, tracking and data management in ranching and numerous associated industries. MicroTraks is headquartered in Texas, with offices in Florida and Colorado. For more information, please visit www.microtraks.com.

Contact

On behalf of MicroTraks:

Mike Fregeau

mike@microtraks.com