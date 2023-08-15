With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 625%, CloudPaths Ranks No. 959 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that CloudPaths ranks No. 959 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“As Founders of CloudPaths, we never envisioned the extent of our idea and positive impact we would make upon our customers and their ecosystems,” said Jay Paramasivam, Chief Revenue Officer and KV Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer of CloudPaths. “We are honored by the recognition of being named #959 on the 2023 Inc 5000 List.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

“At CloudPaths, our team is resolutely dedicated to redefining businesses through expert deployment of cloud solutions,” said Tushar Bhalla, Chief Technology Officer of CloudPaths. “With an unyielding commitment, we empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their technological investments, ensuring the seamless operation of their enterprises.”

CloudPaths experts assess, strategize, implement, optimize, and sustain SaaS applications across many vertical industries. CloudPaths partners with Salesforce, SAP, Mulesoft, Confluent and other industry leading SaaS platforms. CloudPaths has grown exponentially across four continents in the last year, opened three new office locations and added 32 new customer projects.

“We are so proud and elated by the achievement of being listed on the Inc 5000,” said Sameer Ranabhor, Chief Executive Officer of CloudPaths. “We will continue to serve our customers and grow our teams collectively.”

About CloudPaths

CloudPaths provides cloud applications expertise and services to transform and optimize enterprises. Headquartered in Newark, CA, with regional offices across the globe, CloudPaths has rapidly become the SaaS partner of choice for fast growing enterprises. For more details, please visit www.cloudpaths.com.