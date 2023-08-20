USS Howard (DDG 83) Commanding Officer Relieved

Capt. Edward Angelinas, former commanding officer of USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) will assume the duties as commanding officer until the permanent relief arrives. Cmdr. Igawa will be administratively reassigned to the staff of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For additional questions, please contact Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson, Naval Surface Force Public Affairs Officer, at arlo.k.abrahamson.mil@us.navy.mil