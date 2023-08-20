Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on Anacostia Recreation Center at Ketcham Elementary School

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, August 21 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District officials and community members to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Anacostia Recreation Center at Ketcham Elementary School in Ward 8. In addition to serving as a new Department of Parks and Recreation facility, the new recreation center will also serve the students and community at adjacent Ketcham Elementary School.

Monday, August 21 at 11 am

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Trayon White, Ward 8

Delano Hunter, Acting Director, Department of General Services

Thennie Freeman, Acting Director, Department of Parks and Recreation

LaCondria Beckworth, Principal, Ketcham Elementary School

Anacostia Recreation Center at Ketcham Elementary School

1929 15th Street, SE 20020

Enter at 14th and U Street, SE

