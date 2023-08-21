Go!Foton To Showcase Latest PEACOC-Powered Patch Panel At Fiber Connect 2023
Go!Foton, a leading optical networking innovator, will introduce the latest member of its PEACOC® family of fiber optic patch panels at Fiber Connect 2023.
With its ability to accommodate as many as 144 LC fiber connections in a single rack unit, EVA alleviates by up to 75% the space limitations that frequently constrain datacenters and server rooms .”SOMERSET, NJ, US, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Go!Foton, a world-leading photonics expert and innovator in optical networking solutions for data centers and carriers, will introduce the latest member of its PEACOC® family of fiber optic patch panels at Fiber Connect 2023 taking place from August 21-23 at The Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida. Designed to set higher standards for efficiency, reliability, and scalability, the new panel, named PEACOC EVA (Enhanced View and Access), will showcase at Go!Foton’s booth #417 on the Fiber Connect exhibition floor.
— Brian Berdan
“The pace of change in digital communications technology is breathtaking, but so are the challenges confronting data centers and service providers,” said Tim Badar, VP of Product Line Management at Go!Foton. “We built PEACOC EVA for network managers on the front lines of the ongoing battle to keep up with constantly accelerating demand for reliable bandwidth. As the world ventures faster and deeper into voracious data-consuming applications like AI and virtual reality, PEACOC EVA promises to redefine how we think about implementing optical connectivity and underpins the next wave of fiber infrastructure advancements.”
“In this era of rapid densification, the two unavoidable scarcities facing network engineers and technicians are space and time,” said Go!Foton Senior Product Manager Brian Berdan. “EVA addresses both. With its ability to accommodate as many as 144 LC fiber connections in a single rack unit, EVA alleviates by up to 75% the physical space limitations that frequently constrain data centers and server facilities. And with its integrated PEACOC spreadable adapter technology, EVA allows network operators to benefit from PEACOC’s industry-leading maintenance and installation efficiencies that reduce errors and save valuable time.”
Berdan added that EVA supports pre-terminated panel/cable assemblies and is available with a variety of deployment options including rack mount and wall mount. He further noted that the new panel’s adaptive cassette design enables integration of a wide array of optical components.
Visit https://www.gofoton.com/product-peacoc-eva/ for more information about PEACOC EVA.
