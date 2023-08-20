Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation / Criminal DLS

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski                     

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/07/23 at approximately 00:30 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Mountain Road, Shaftsbury VT.

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Peter H. Bolster

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on West Mountain Road, in the town of Shaftsbury, Vermont. It was reported by a witness, that the truck lost control and collided into a tree. It was also reported two individuals fled the scene of the crash and were not located. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling too fast for roadway conditions at the time, causing the vehicle to fishtail, and collide into a tree. The Chevrolet Silverado involved in the crash sustained heavy front-end damage and was totaled from the collision.

 

Further investigation revealed that Peter H. Bolster (40) was operating the Chevrolet Silverado in a negligent manner and at a high rate of speed, ultimately colliding into a tree. Troopers discovered evidence inside the vehicle that belonged to Bolster and learned that Bolster’s license is criminally suspended. On 08/20/2023, Bolster was located in Shaftsbury VT and was cited for violations of title 23 VSA 674 Criminal DLS and title 23 VSA 1091 Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/09/2023 at 08:15 hours to answer for the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  October 9th, 2023, at 08:15 hours.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

