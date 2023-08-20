Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/07/23 at approximately 00:30 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Mountain Road, Shaftsbury VT.
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Peter H. Bolster
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT.
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on West Mountain Road, in the town of Shaftsbury, Vermont. It was reported by a witness, that the truck lost control and collided into a tree. It was also reported two individuals fled the scene of the crash and were not located. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling too fast for roadway conditions at the time, causing the vehicle to fishtail, and collide into a tree. The Chevrolet Silverado involved in the crash sustained heavy front-end damage and was totaled from the collision.
Further investigation revealed that Peter H. Bolster (40) was operating the Chevrolet Silverado in a negligent manner and at a high rate of speed, ultimately colliding into a tree. Troopers discovered evidence inside the vehicle that belonged to Bolster and learned that Bolster’s license is criminally suspended. On 08/20/2023, Bolster was located in Shaftsbury VT and was cited for violations of title 23 VSA 674 Criminal DLS and title 23 VSA 1091 Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/09/2023 at 08:15 hours to answer for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 9th, 2023, at 08:15 hours.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A