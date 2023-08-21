National Home Delivery Association Foundation Announces New Leadership Institute

The NHDA Foundation initiates the NHDA Leadership Institute, in partnership with the High Point University Executive Education program

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) Foundation initiates the NHDA Leadership Institute, in partnership with the High Point University Executive Education program. Designed to nurture and accelerate the growth of leadership in the bulky goods, white glove home delivery industry, the initial class will be limited to 12 -15 participants selected from a nominated pool of candidates nationwide and across a wide range of roles within the segment.

“This leadership institute is going to help us develop and arm those individuals with tools and resources to help them move the industry to the next level through hands on learning and mentoring.” said Rob Davis, NHDA Board President.

The three-part NHDA Leadership Institute will kick off on October 29th to November 1st with a four-day symposium at High Point University focused on the role of a leader in shaping and protecting an effective and productive culture. The symposium will be led by Dr. Daniel Hall, dean of the Phillips School of Business. Select faculty from High Point University’s Phillips School of Business and leading practitioners from the industry will lead a combination of lectures and discussions on the topic of defining, building, and protecting a productive culture.

Subsequent sessions will be held in March and June 2024. The follow up sessions will be led by industry experts focusing on building an understanding of the complex challenges facing the segment with eye toward how applying principals of leadership in helping an organization navigate these issues effectively.

"As our association and the industry has seen phenomenal growth, it became apparent that we needed to invest and develop the next generation of leaders. The program will focus on the leadership development of rising executives for our industry, providing a broad exposure to operational elements that are vital to final mile transportation services and build a cohort of future leaders in our industry. We are thrilled to partner with High Point University on this great program." said Don Staniszewski, NHDA Foundation Director.

Applications are currently open through August 31st.

For more information about the association and the Leadership Institute, visit: www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com or email NDHA Director, Bill Lecos at blecos@nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com.

About National Home Delivery Association

In 2013 ten of the leading home delivery companies specializing in the “white glove” delivery of appliances, furniture and large electronics to homes came together to address common interests. These ten firms founded the National Home Delivery Association with a shared commitment to enhancing the industry through training, setting standards for customer service and enhancing the profile of this vital segment of America’s retail economy.

Today, the seventy NHDA member companies are committed to serving the needs and interests of individuals, companies, and organizations that deliver furniture, appliances, and electronics to the home by promoting the highest standards of professionalism and service.

To learn more, visit: www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com

