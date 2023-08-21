NaVOBA Excited to Celebrate 2023 LGBTQ+ Veteran Business Enterprise of the Year Award Recipient Presented by Capital One
Photo (left to right) Clint Grimes, SVP/Chief Procurement Officer at Capital One, Walter Wilson, CEO Vertiklë Enterprises LLC, Matthew Pavelek, President & CEO at NaVOBA
Who was the 2023 LGBTQ+ Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year? Capital One Presents Noteworthy Award to Inspirational Businessperson, Walter Wilson.LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 LGBTQ+ Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year recipient has been announced! During the month of August, NaVOBA held an event at the 2023 National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Conference in Denver to present the award to the 2023 LGBTQ+ Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year (VBEOY). The event was generously sponsored by Capital One and held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.
In partnership with Capital One, NaVOBA's award ceremony & mixer, attended by corporate sponsors, diversity allies, and other veteran business owners was a platform to celebrate several businesses for their achievements and contributions to the veteran business community.
Nancy Conner, NaVOBA's Director of Certification, opened the event with remarks, "Tonight will be a special celebration of Veterans who've taken the skills and attributes they've learned in military service and paired them with passion, talent, and hard work to become successful entrepreneurs."
Keynote speakers included Clint Grimes, Senior Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer of Capital One, Allison Kube & Johanna Flecher, and the 2023 VBEOY Recipients.
NaVOBA is excited to celebrate with this year's recipient, CEO of Vertiklë Enterprises, Walter Wilson.
To learn more about the LGBTQ+ VBEOY 2023 event, our sponsors, and the 2023 recipients, click here.
To learn more about NaVOBAs Certified Veterans or Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise (VBE/SDVBE) programs please visit our certification page at www.navoba.org/certification.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veterans Business Enterprises (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (SDVBE). NaVOBAs mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for Americas Veterans and Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
