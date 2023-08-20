Derby Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5003987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2023 at 2247 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 105 / Perrault Rd, Newport

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Kristie Bergeron

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 105 / Perrault Rd in Newport, due to a report of a single vehicle off the road. Investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Kristie Bergeron (32), had veered across both lanes of travel before leaving the roadway. It was found that after leaving the roadway, Bergeron's vehicle continued several hundred feet before coming to rest in thick vegetation. It was ultimately discovered that Bergeron had operated her vehicle in a negligent matter resulting in a motor vehicle crash.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2023 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.