Derby Barracks / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5003987
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/19/2023 at 2247 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 105 / Perrault Rd, Newport
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Kristie Bergeron
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 105 / Perrault Rd in Newport, due to a report of a single vehicle off the road. Investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Kristie Bergeron (32), had veered across both lanes of travel before leaving the roadway. It was found that after leaving the roadway, Bergeron's vehicle continued several hundred feet before coming to rest in thick vegetation. It was ultimately discovered that Bergeron had operated her vehicle in a negligent matter resulting in a motor vehicle crash.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2023 at 0800 hrs
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.