Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,298 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5003987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                             

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2023 at 2247 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 105 / Perrault Rd, Newport

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Kristie Bergeron                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 105 / Perrault Rd in Newport, due to a report of a single vehicle off the road. Investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Kristie Bergeron (32), had veered across both lanes of travel before leaving the roadway. It was found that after leaving the roadway, Bergeron's vehicle continued several hundred feet before coming to rest in thick vegetation. It was ultimately discovered that Bergeron had operated her vehicle in a negligent matter resulting in a motor vehicle crash.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2023 at 0800 hrs          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more