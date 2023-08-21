The Kempt man Daytime Cream and 24k gold serum The Kempt man box and models The Kempt man ken & Barbie The Kempt man jet set The Kempt man product

The Kempt man Skincare line sells out

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The high end luxury Mancare brand which just launched August 1st 2023 has sold out most products.

This collection consisted of about 44 products that are suitable for all skin types—The made in America Mancare products are gender-neutral, vegan, Organic,cruelty free. We wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and that every man can apply and enjoy it. Most products are gender neutral too.

The Kempt man skincare products that sold out will be restocked soon. Our goal is to make everyMan feel cared for, the at home inspired spa treatment products are available exclusively online on our website.

Customers can also enjoy video boxes that can come with specialized celebrity messages, videos of whatever the client wants.