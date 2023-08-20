Berlin Barracks- DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004616
RANK / TROOPER Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/19/23 19:54 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 12 Worcester
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Zachary Campbell
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash located on Rt 12 in the town of Worcester. The operator, later identified as Zachary Campbell, showed signs of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Campbell was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Campbell is being charged with DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/07/23.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 09/07/23 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.