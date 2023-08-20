Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,313 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks- DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3004616

RANK / TROOPER Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks                  

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  08/19/23 19:54 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 12 Worcester

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Zachary Campbell

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash located on Rt 12 in the town of Worcester. The operator, later identified as Zachary Campbell, showed signs of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Campbell was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Campbell is being charged with DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/07/23.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE / TIME:   09/07/23  @ 12:30 hours

COURT:  Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Attached

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks- DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more