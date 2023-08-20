Berlin Barracks- DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A3004616

RANK / TROOPER Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/19/23 19:54 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 12 Worcester

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Zachary Campbell

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash located on Rt 12 in the town of Worcester. The operator, later identified as Zachary Campbell, showed signs of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Campbell was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Campbell is being charged with DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/07/23.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 09/07/23 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.