Navigating the Last 10 Meters Challenge – Anhui University's "XiaoKu" Project Wins National Recognition
Navigating the Last 10 Meters Challenge – Anhui University's "XiaoKu" Project Wins National Recognition
For those with poor directional senses, a glitchy navigation app can lead to frustrating dead-ends. Imagine a system not only guiding you to a building but pinpointing the exact store entrance. This ingenuity is embodied in Anhui University's "XiaoKu" project, selected for the 9th Anhui Province "Internet+" College Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. Last month, "XiaoKu" secured gold in the undergrad creative category at the same event. Despite its name, the project tackles a real-world conundrum.
Addressing the "Last 10 Meters" Problem
Modern apps get users close to their target, but precise indoor navigation, the "last 10 meters," remains tricky. Project lead Gao Liuxuanqi, an undergraduate student majoring in Digital Media Technology at Anhui University, highlights this issue's complexities due to obstacles and weak signals.
"Through a WeChat Mini Program, 'XiaoKu' assists users in achieving high-precision indoor positioning and navigation, ensuring accurate arrival at their destination," Gao Liuxuanqi remarked: "The 'XiaoKu' project's navigational scope has expanded from parking lots to encompass large-scale indoor settings, extending its utility across a wider array of scenarios and problem-solving capabilities."
Fourteen Undergraduates Collaborate on the Project
14 Anhui University students collaborate using cutting-edge tech, creating real-time parking management across the city.
Regarding specific parking space navigation within indoor parking facilities, the project team has devised a real-time comprehensive management system covering both above-ground and underground parking lots throughout the city.
Gao Liuxuanqi elaborated: "Leveraging various technologies, we interconnect all parking spaces within diverse lots via a local network. We network multiple parking space nodes within the same lot. Ultimately, we transmit parking space data to a cloud server through the internet. After processing the data on the server, we provide services to users through a mini program."
"XiaoKu" originated in 2020, progressed through various competitions, and is now recognized as a national-level "Big Creation" project.
Continuous Expansion of "XiaoKu" Project Ahead
"In the subsequent phases, the project will refine the indoor personalized positioning and navigation system, advancing technological frontiers. We aim to establish a competitive edge in forthcoming intense competition through core technologies, while concurrently delivering diversified services tailored to users' distinct requirements," Gao Liuxuanqi stated. The "XiaoKu" project aspires to progressively broaden its range of feasible consumer targets in the future.
Mike Qin
Mike Qin
