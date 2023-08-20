Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,294 in the last 365 days.

Navigating the Last 10 Meters Challenge – Anhui University's "XiaoKu" Project Wins National Recognition

HEFEI, ANHUI PROVINCE, CHINA, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating the Last 10 Meters Challenge – Anhui University's "XiaoKu" Project Wins National Recognition

For those with poor directional senses, a glitchy navigation app can lead to frustrating dead-ends. Imagine a system not only guiding you to a building but pinpointing the exact store entrance. This ingenuity is embodied in Anhui University's "XiaoKu" project, selected for the 9th Anhui Province "Internet+" College Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. Last month, "XiaoKu" secured gold in the undergrad creative category at the same event. Despite its name, the project tackles a real-world conundrum.

Addressing the "Last 10 Meters" Problem

Modern apps get users close to their target, but precise indoor navigation, the "last 10 meters," remains tricky. Project lead Gao Liuxuanqi, an undergraduate student majoring in Digital Media Technology at Anhui University, highlights this issue's complexities due to obstacles and weak signals.

"Through a WeChat Mini Program, 'XiaoKu' assists users in achieving high-precision indoor positioning and navigation, ensuring accurate arrival at their destination," Gao Liuxuanqi remarked: "The 'XiaoKu' project's navigational scope has expanded from parking lots to encompass large-scale indoor settings, extending its utility across a wider array of scenarios and problem-solving capabilities."

Fourteen Undergraduates Collaborate on the Project

14 Anhui University students collaborate using cutting-edge tech, creating real-time parking management across the city.

Regarding specific parking space navigation within indoor parking facilities, the project team has devised a real-time comprehensive management system covering both above-ground and underground parking lots throughout the city.

Gao Liuxuanqi elaborated: "Leveraging various technologies, we interconnect all parking spaces within diverse lots via a local network. We network multiple parking space nodes within the same lot. Ultimately, we transmit parking space data to a cloud server through the internet. After processing the data on the server, we provide services to users through a mini program."

"XiaoKu" originated in 2020, progressed through various competitions, and is now recognized as a national-level "Big Creation" project.

Continuous Expansion of "XiaoKu" Project Ahead

"In the subsequent phases, the project will refine the indoor personalized positioning and navigation system, advancing technological frontiers. We aim to establish a competitive edge in forthcoming intense competition through core technologies, while concurrently delivering diversified services tailored to users' distinct requirements," Gao Liuxuanqi stated. The "XiaoKu" project aspires to progressively broaden its range of feasible consumer targets in the future.

Mike Qin
Media Strategy Global, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Navigating the Last 10 Meters Challenge – Anhui University's "XiaoKu" Project Wins National Recognition

Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Science, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more