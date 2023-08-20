Millennial Project Management Group Announces Rebranding as "Nexus"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennial Project Management Group is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey of growth and transformation. The company will officially rebrand as "Nexus" following a decision by its leadership team on July 27, 2023.
This rebranding reflects the culmination of years of dedication, innovation, and expansion. The company's refreshed identity, vision, mission, and values are a testament to the transformative evolution it has undergone since its inception. While the name changes, the unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled services in strategy & consulting, interactive, technology, and operations on a global scale remains the core focus.
"Nexus" represents a pivotal point where connections are formed, and possibilities are limitless. The new name encapsulates the company's dedication to forging connections, bridging gaps, and creating synergies within the business landscape. With this change, Nexus aims to solidify its position as a dynamic force in the consulting industry, facilitating collaboration and innovation for its clients worldwide.
While the name has changed, the company's dedication to excellence remains steadfast. Clients, partners, and stakeholders can expect the same exceptional level of service, expertise, and professionalism that has been the hallmark of the organization. The rebranding process is a testament to Nexus' commitment to growth and adaptability.
"We are excited about this transformative step as we become Nexus. Our journey has been one of continuous growth and learning, and this rebranding represents the culmination of that journey. Our new identity is a reflection of our commitment to connect, collaborate, and create value for our clients," said Tiara Jamison, CEO and Founder of Nexus.
Despite the rebrand, the company's online presence will remain accessible through its website at www.millennialpmgroup.com. The transition to Nexus will not impact existing agreements and activities, ensuring a seamless experience for all clients and partners.
As Nexus establishes its new brand identity, stakeholders are encouraged to keep an eye out for updated communications featuring the refreshed name and logo. While rebranding is an ongoing process, Nexus is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and appreciates the patience and support of its community.
Nexus extends its heartfelt gratitude for the enduring support received over the years. This rebranding marks an exciting chapter, and Nexus looks forward to reaching new heights in collaboration with its global network.
For media inquiries, please contact:
info@millennialpmgroup.com
678-210-1588
About Nexus:
Nexus (formerly Millennial Project Management Group) is a global consulting firm dedicated to delivering exceptional services in strategy & consulting, interactive, technology, and operations. With a strong commitment to forging connections and creating value, Nexus empowers clients to achieve their business goals in an ever-evolving marketplace. Learn more at www.millennialpmgroup.com.
Tiara Jamison
