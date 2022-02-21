Actress Tiara Jamison & Author of “Nude Poetry” Releases New Book, “Letters To My Husband”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiara Jamison, actress and the author of two internationally selling books, announces the release of Letters To My Husband her latest poetry collection.
Letters To My Husband (Barnes and Noble/$24.99) walks readers through a reflective and intimate journey of the hope and desire for love, while unpacking past traumas and feelings of inadequacy. Letters To My Husband is a collection of honest poetry, eloquently written and inspired by “Dear John”.
Letters To My Husband is the byproduct of her ever changing emotional journey. Tiara Jamison experienced firsthand how art imitates life, not only did acknowledging her past relational trauma help her heal, but it singlehandedly helped to write each poetry piece. When asked to describe Letters To My Husband, Tiara has coined a simple phrase, “First it hurts, then it makes great poetry”.
Tiara Jamison constantly embraces her pain openhandedly and in Letters To My Husband, she walks readers through her past and defines her future all while delivering a poetic how-to guide to her future husband.
Letters To My Husband is now available at Barnes and Noble www.BN.com
About the author
Tiara Jamison is an actress, author and entrepreneur known for Satisfaction (2014), Twisted Mines (2015), Devious Maids (2014) and Justice: By Any Means (2015). For more than five years people have enjoyed the warmth, humor, and transformational power of her television and film appearances. Author of two internationally selling books, including Nude Poetry, Tiara Jamison has empowered audiences through her captivating artistry.
About the book
Title: Letters To My Husband
Author: Tiara Jamison
Pub Date: February 2, 2022
Price: $24.99
Pages: 76
ISBN: 9798765524060
Literary Agent:
Terrece Lynn (The Wayne Agency)
(310) 492-5994
terrece@thewayneagency.com
Terrece Lynn
