COUNTRY & GOSPEL MUSIC FEST 2023
Moravera Music presents The Country & Gospel Music Fest on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The perfect event to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a bang!ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Merari McGuire, CEO of Moravera Music proudly presents The Country & Gospel Music Fest on Saturday, August 26, 2023. This is the perfect event to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a bang!
EVENT DETAILS
DATE: Saturday, August 26, 2023
TIME: 3:00 PM
VENUE: Good Shepherd Campus
ADDRESS: 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Georgia 30153
A glorious medley of music awaits as attendees will be treated to inspirational live performances from a diverse ensemble of local talents. The lineup includes Michael Lee, Local Honey, Liz Tay, By His Grace, Andy McGuire, Nate Sennett, Jordan’s Shore, and Daniel Mulkey. These incredible artists will share their original creations and breathe new life into some well-known covers that promise to have everyone in the audience singing along!
Entrance to the festival is FREE, making it a wonderful outing for families, friends, and music enthusiasts of all ages. The event is a testament to the enduring power and charm of country and gospel music.
We'd like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our generous sponsors: Good Shepherd Funeral Home, The Herb Shop, Melissa Eldridge State Farm, Walk to End Alzheimer's of the Alzheimer's Association, and City Creamery. Their unwavering support helps ensure that music continues to thrive in our community.
And when it's time to take a break and recharge, make your way to our food truck section. Tumbleweed Coffee Bar and More and Rudy’s Authentic Mexican Food will be there to satiate your hunger and quench your thirst.
For those looking to take a piece of the fest home, performers will have their music and other merchandise available for purchase.
We are thrilled to announce that Sarah Horne will lead us through the day’s events as our emcee, ensuring that everyone has an unforgettable experience.
Join us in celebrating the uplifting spirit of country and gospel music, and let the notes resonate deep within your soul. We look forward to sharing this memorable day with all of you!
For More Information Go To Moravera Music at www.moraveramusic.com
