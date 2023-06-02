COUNTRY ARTIST ANDY E MCGUIRE RELEASES CD THAT INCLUDES SONG DEDICATED TO ALZHEIMER'S AWARENESS IN HONOR OF HIS MOTHER!
Country Gospel singer and songwriter Andy E McGuire releases a powerful EP that includes 5 heartfelt songs! CD Release Party will be held on 06/28 in Rome, GA.ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy McGuire, a talented country gospel singer and native Georgian, is set to host the upcoming release of his highly anticipated EP, “Almighty God,” on CD. The previously digitally released EP features five original tracks that showcase his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics and explore McGuire’s faith and the role that God plays in his life.
From the breathtaking “You’re Worth Every Drop of Blood” to the emotional ballad “All Mighty God” that recalls his mother’s battle with Alzheimer's and his personal experience with this illness, each song has profound vocals and formidable songwriting abilities.
The songs included on the EP are:
1. All Mighty God
2. You’re Worth Every Drop of Blood
3. How I Feel
4. I Wish I Could Have Been There
5. Lord I Need You
Andy’s passion for music is a true reflection of his faith, and he can’t wait for his fans to hear what he’s been working on. The release party will be held at the beautiful Newby Farm + Vineyard on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7 PM. Newby Farm + Vineyard is located at 411 Broad Street, Rome, Georgia 30161. Admission to the release party is complimentary. Posters, CDs and other merchandise will be on hand for purchase, and Andy will be available to Meet & Greet and sign CD's and Merchandise from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Food will be available for purchase from 8:00 – 9:00 PM. A live performance by Andy and his band will begin at 9:00 PM. His friend Elton Griffin, who formerly played for Jerry Lee Lewis and other well-known bands, will accompany Andy on drums.
Andy’s previously recorded single “Cinderella” garnered a dedicated following, and "Almighty God" is poised to continue that trend and beyond. The EP is currently available on all major digital platforms. Fans can expect a soulful and uplifting experience that will leave them feeling inspired and renewed.
For those who want to learn more about Andy McGuire and his music, be sure to visit his website at http://www.andyemcguire.com/. There, you can find information about upcoming shows, previous releases, and more. Take advantage of this opportunity to experience the incredible talent of Andy McGuire.
