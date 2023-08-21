Eltropy Announces Partnership with Alkami to Enhance Digital Conversations for Financial Institutions
Partnership to help financial institutions improve the digital conversations and engagement with their account holders across all channels, anytime, anywhere
MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced a partnership today with Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. The Eltropy-Alkami partnership will allow more financial institutions to create personalized account-holder experiences for every interaction – through any communication channel.
— Jason Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Eltropy
Eltropy's enterprise-wide digital conversations solution is designed to help financial institutions engage with members through Text, Video, Secure Chat, Co-browsing (web browser sharing), or other digital channels. With Eltropy, community banks and credit unions can communicate with account holders anywhere, anytime, providing them with personalized service and support on the member’s platform of choice. The Eltropy solution brings value to more than just a financial institution’s Contact Center, as it can be used by marketing, lending, and other departments to enhance account holder engagement and satisfaction.
"We are thrilled to partner with Alkami to help financial institutions better engage with their members," said Jason Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Eltropy. "This is a strategic partnership we have taken time to develop in multiple areas. It’s exciting to consider the value this partnership can bring financial institutions in support of the account holders with whom they are working so hard to help fulfill their financial needs and dreams."
Alkami is equally excited about the partnership. "We are always looking for ways to enhance the digital banking experience for our clients," said Chad Hoar, Channel Partnership Manager at Alkami. "With Eltropy's platform solution, financial institutions can improve the conversations and engagement with their account holders across all channels, seamlessly — something increasingly critical in today's point-solution, competitive environment. We look forward to working with Eltropy to deliver this value to our clients."
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit alkami.com.
