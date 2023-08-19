St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Crash Fatal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4004829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6-30-23

STREET: DC Line Rd

TOWN: Grandby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Granby Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Class 4

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Flanagan

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, NH

VEHICLE YEAR:2021

VEHICLE MAKE: KTM

VEHICLE MODEL: Enduro

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock

On 6-29-23, at approximately 1231 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a motorcycle crash on DC line Road in Granby. A passerby came upon the scene of the crash where the operator, later identified as Michael Flanagan (49), was in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital. The preliminary investigation indicates this motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. It appears the operator loss control and crashed into a ditch.