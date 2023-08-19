St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Crash Fatal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4004829
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6-30-23
STREET: DC Line Rd
TOWN: Grandby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Granby Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Class 4
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Flanagan
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, NH
VEHICLE YEAR:2021
VEHICLE MAKE: KTM
VEHICLE MODEL: Enduro
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock
On 6-29-23, at approximately 1231 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a motorcycle crash on DC line Road in Granby. A passerby came upon the scene of the crash where the operator, later identified as Michael Flanagan (49), was in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital. The preliminary investigation indicates this motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. It appears the operator loss control and crashed into a ditch.