Share The Vibes, LLC Partners with Lucky Penny Candles for Innovative Corporate Gifting Strategy

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, August 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Share The Vibes, LLC is excited to announce its collaboration with Lucky Penny Candles , presenting an exclusive "Smell the Vibe" candle collection at the 2nd Annual Share The Vibes Music & Technology Festival. This exceptional event seamlessly merges the realms of music, technology, education, and community-building, and was held at the prestigious Miramar Theatre in Milwaukee on July 22nd, 2023.Founder and CEO of Share The Vibes, LLC, Devin Jenkins, commented, "Share The Vibes Fest is more than just a music festival; it's a celebration of emerging artists, musicians, and the boundless possibilities that emerge when music and technology intersect." The festival remains dedicated to showcasing emerging talent, promoting STEAM education and awareness, and creating an inspiring space for networking and community engagement.Devin Jenkins shared the genesis of the partnership, saying, "During the Blacks In Technology Conference (BITCON) in 2022, Dom LeRoux, founder of Lucky Penny Candles, and I first crossed paths, introduced by our shared associate, Jamar Jones of Foureva Media ." After being captivated by the unique candle creations crafted by Lucky Penny Candles for Foureva Media, the idea of collaboration for Share The Vibes was sparked.This initial spark led to the creation of "Smell The Vibes" – a captivating project that elegantly marries the sensory allure of fragrant candles, the harmonies of music, and the innovation of technology. "We introduced the 'Smell The Vibes' candles to our audience at the 2nd Annual Share The Vibes Music & Technology Festival," Devin emphasized.For further information about the enchanting "Smell the Vibe" candle collection, visit https://luckypennycandles.com/collections/share-the-vibes-llc About Share The Vibes, LLC:Share The Vibes, LLC is a dynamic platform dedicated to celebrating the fusion of music, technology, education, and community engagement. Through a variety of festivals, events, and captivating content, Share The Vibes aims to empower emerging artists, advance STEAM education, and foster connections within diverse communities.To learn more about Share The Vibes, LLC, please visitShareTheVibesllc.comAbout Lucky Penny Candles:Lucky Penny Candles assists companies of all sizes in brand promotion and engaging potential customers at local events, while also expressing gratitude to staff and clients. Their eco-friendly candles, hand-labeled and crafted in the United States, offer a unique touch.To learn more about Lucky Penny Candles, please visit LuckyPennyCandles.com###

