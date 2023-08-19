Overwhelming Rush To Join The Biggest Conference on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-Products In Dubai
Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023: Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petro-Products, 23rd & 24th August 2023, Grand Hyatt, DubaiDUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, August 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 550 participants from over 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the upcoming two-day conference on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-Products being organized by Rex Fuels in Dubai on the 23rd & 24th Aug 2023 at Grand Hyatt hotel.
Widely acknowledged as the benchmark event in the region, this conference brings together the leading Refineries, Buyers, Traders, Logistics Players and Consultants for a power packed two-days of stimulating deliberations, business development and networking on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector. The Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023 would be the biggest event for the buyers & sellers in the Middle-East, India, Africa, Russia and South-East Asia.
The dynamic and evolving geopolitical developments since February 2022 has brought new challenges and thrown open new opportunities as well. The oil & gas sector is right in the middle of it. The price volatility and rebalancing of the supply chains worldwide has led the market players to redraw their strategies to meet the evolving business challenges. Dubai occupies an increasingly pivotal role as the business hub for the region and also to the world. Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023 brings together the leading Refineries and Oil & Gas companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector for an insightful two-days of presentations, panel discussions, networking and business development. The Petro-products sector has major participation from the base oils and lubricants segment.
The participants includes some of the biggest refiners, suppliers, traders and industry experts from the region.
The agenda for the event and the Speakers list at the event include the top luminaries and experts from the leading Petroleum companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector. This event has elicited an unprecedented level of interest with delegates confirmation already received from over 30 countries from across the globe. It is likely to be a fully sold-out event. It would be an unmatched gathering of Suppliers, Buyers and Traders from Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector.
India being the biggest importer of the bitumen and petrochemical products in the region has attracted the largest number of participants closely followed by the Middle-East region. Delegates from Africa, Europe and South-East Asian countries have also confirmed their participation.
The venue of the two-day conference, Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai is well equipped to handle over 600 Delegates, Sponsors and Exhibitors in an environment of luxury and professional ambience.
Organized by Rex Conferences, a leading consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas and Road Construction sector in India and Middle-East region, Rex Group is widely acknowledged for their leading role in developing a consensus approach among the industry stakeholders.
