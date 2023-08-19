[Promoting Green Development] Four-Day 2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition Opens Today (17 August)

MACAU, August 19 - Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2023MIECF) will be held for four consecutive days from today (17 August) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao under the theme of “Building an Ecological Civilisation Through Innovative Initiatives”. It will continue to function as a professional exhibition dedicated to “carbon neutrality” and a green environmental platform.

The 2023MIECF, with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China (NDRC), the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China (MOST), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China (MIIT), and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China (MEE), is co-organised by the provincial and regional governments in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region, and co-ordinated by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA).

The opening ceremony of the 2023MIECF was officiated by Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Yang Wanming, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council; Zhao Yingmin, MEE Vice Minister; and Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR.

Continuously facilitating green development through the MIECF

At the opening ceremony, DSPA Director Tam Vai Man said in his speech that the Macao SAR Government works in line with the national environmental protection and development strategies to push forward energy-saving and carbon-reducing efforts and curtail waste at the source in a methodical manner while developing the economy. The Macao SAR Government is also supporting the development of the environmental industry and actively cementing regional co-operation on environmental conservation in a bid to create a green, low-carbon and liveable Macao. He added, entering its 15th year, the MIECF has produced positive achievements and established its international brand as a platform for exchange and co-operation among the environmental industries. It is hoped that the quality and achievements of this year’s event will be brought to the next level, in order to leverage Macao’s role as a bridge to contribute to environmental protection.

In addition, Zhao Yingmin, MEE Vice Minister; Zhao Penggao, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Resource Conservation and Environmental Protection of NDRC; Fu Xiaofeng, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Science and Technology for Social Development of MOST; and Ding Zhijun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization of MIIT, were invited to give keynote addresses.

Later, keynote speaker Professor Lan Hong, Deputy Director of the Eco-finance Research Centre of the Renmin University of China, Deputy Director of the Green Finance Branch of the Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences, and Deputy Director of the Green Finance Professional Committee of the China Association of Environmental Protection Industry, delivered a keynote speech on “Deepen Co-operation on Green Finance, Work Together to Achieve Carbon Neutrality”. She shared with the attendants how to drive forward carbon reduction and create development opportunities through green finance on the way to achieve the dual carbon goals.

Forums + exhibitions + business matching sessions to create green business opportunities

The four-day event comprises close to 20 forums and conferences organised by professional organisations and five themed matching sessions organised by the event co-ordinators. Under the theme of “Green x Innovation x Business Opportunities – Empowering the Sustainable Development of Bleisure Tourism”, “Green Business Co-operation Day: Green Forum Session 1”, which was held this afternoon, discussed the application and practice of green innovative technology products and solutions in related value chains and industries. Sessions 2, 3 and 4 of the Green Forum will take place on the second day, where domestic and overseas industry leaders, experts and scholars in the environmental sector will focus on “green innovation”, “innovative solutions for pollution management”, “co-operation among the environmental industries in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region”, and other issues, exploring ways to advance green and low-carbon development.

The 2023MIECF will hold five themed matching sessions, covering the environmental collaboration between Macao and Hengqin governments, Portuguese-speaking countries, sustainable green projects, green finance, and large integrated resorts, to help enterprises seek green business opportunities together through exchanges.

Meanwhile, seven exhibition areas covering construction, finance, catering, transport, water resources, energy-saving and eco-friendly technologies, and waste management have been set up to enhance green co-operation, attracting 40 international exhibitors. Among them, the “Green Living Zone” and “Green and Low-Carbon Project Zone” are newly added this year, where an array of environmental technology products will be launched, with the highlighted display of kitchen waste systems, eco-friendly cutlery, electric vehicles, and so on.

Joint efforts towards a green lifestyle

Green Public Day will be held on the last day of the 2023MIECF (20 August). On this day, the public can visit the Green Showcase and participate in a series of promotional and educational activities related to environmental protection for free, so as to motivate the public to adopt a green lifestyle. On the same day, technical visits to the Cotai Ecological Reserve and the recycling facilities for electronic and electrical devices will be arranged.

Furthermore, this year’s MIECF has introduced for the first time “Tan Puhui” elements and launched the “MIECF X Green Macao” Activity. The public can complete the carbon emission tasks in the mini programme “Green Macao” and save “carbon points” to redeem prizes at the event venue, thereby encouraging the public to engage in carbon reduction efforts.