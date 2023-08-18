ILO, UNDP launch programme to empower youth with leadership and green skills for the future

Youth leaders from all over Viet Nam joining in YLIP 2023, Viet Nam, 08/2023. © UNDP/ILO

HANOI, Viet Nam (ILO News) - Today, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Country office for Viet Nam joined the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Viet Nam in officially launching the Youth Leaders Incubator Programme (YLIP) 2023 - a leadership development programme for youth. The event also marked the beginning of a three-day intensive TOT bootcamp for 63 young leaders from all regions of the country on Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Leadership Skills, and Green Jobs and Employability.

63 Movers fellows, both in-person and online, had the opportunity to interact, exchange ideas, and share insights with representatives from UN agencies (ILO, UNDP), the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), youth-led organizations on the Future of Work: Green Jobs, Skills Development, and Employability. They also delved deeper into the Inclusive, future-ready education systems, preparing for the future by enhancing national education systems to integrate digital and climate literacy, green skills, and transferable, 21st-century skills.

During the ceremony, Ms Ingrid Christensen, Country Director, ILO Country Office for Viet Nam stated, "Young people are potential leaders, agents of change and are able to develop new ways of thinking and working that protect the environment and promote sustainable and decent work. It is, therefore, crucial to promote equal access to opportunities for skills development for youth so that they can unlock the potential of the green economy.”

Mr Patrick Haverman, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Viet Nam said: "The world is facing challenges such as technological changes, globalization, population aging, and climate change. But we also have opportunities, and the green economy is one of them. Green jobs are growing faster than other jobs, providing opportunities for young people to build a better future for themselves and their communities."

Ms Luu Bich Ngoc, Chief of the Office of the National Council for Education and Human Resource Development, MOET, shared, "The current education method and content have been and are being promoted towards Openness - Integration - Flexibility - Inclusiveness - Encompassing. Through the YLIP, I believe that Movers will have an interactive and open space to integrate additional knowledge and skills of the 21st century, such as life skills, vocational skills adapted to the Industrial Revolution 4.0; sustainable development and green skills..."

Ms Nguyen Ngoc Duyen, ILO Skills development National Project Coordinator also presented at the launching ceremony the idea of forecasting green skills in the face of the triple planetary crisis (climate, nature, and pollution) and the importance of youth equipping themselves with right skillsets for future jobs, particularly green jobs.