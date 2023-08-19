New Haven Barracks/ Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5003255

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/18/23, 1800-2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/18/23 between approximately 1800 and 2000 hours, Troopers participated in a saturation patrol of US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh, with a focus on distracted driving. During the patrol, Troopers conducted 13 traffic stops and issued 13 traffic tickets, all for cell phone violations. Each ticket carried a waiver penalty of $162 and 2 points.

COURT ACTION: N

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.