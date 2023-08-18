BERKELEY HUMANE JOINS GREATER GOOD CHARITIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERIFLIGHT TO TRANSPORT MORE THAN 40 MAUI SHELTER PETS
Emergency Flight is Part of Larger Effort to Help Make Room for Influx of Pets at Maui Humane Society Due to WildfiresBERKELEY, CA, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO & WHAT: In the wake of the Maui wildfires, Berkeley Humane joins Greater Good Charities in partnership with Ameriflight to transport more than 40 Maui shelter dogs (33) and cats (11) to the Bay Area to find forever homes. This emergency flight is part of a larger effort, led by Greater Good Charities, that delivered humanitarian supplies to the people of Maui and airlifted more than 130 shelter dogs and cats off the island to new homes.
• Sending shelter: Maui Humane Society
• Receiving shelters: Berkeley Humane, Marin Humane, Animal Rescue Foundation, East Bay SPCA, Fremont Animal Services (Tri-City Animal Shelter) and Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS)
Greater Good Charities is working with veterinarians on the ground in Maui to ensure the safety and health of the shelter pets boarding the flight. Once they’ve arrived at the receiving shelters, all the pets will be evaluated and receive any follow-up medical care needed before being put up for adoption.
WHY: This transport is part of Greater Good Charities’ plan to provide immediate support and aid in the island’s long-term recovery. This emergency airlift will make room for the expected influx of injured and displaced pets that are arriving at Maui Humane Society because of the wildfires. Only shelter pets that were at Maui Humane Society prior to the wildfires will be transported to the Bay Area.
WHEN AND WHERE: Friday August 18, 2023
Landing Time: 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m./PT
Hayward Executive Airport (HWD)
FBO - APP Jet Center
21889 Skywest Dr
Hayward, CA 94541
*NOTE: Once the flight departs, you can track it in real time by visiting www.flightaware.com and entering AMF 7119.
HOW: Greater Good Charities conducts life-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on disaster relief, harder to adopt large dogs, homeless cats, and asymptomatic heartworm positive shelter dogs. All shelter pets transported via Greater Good Charities will be done so in compliance with the USDA interstate regulations.
To learn more about how to support Greater Good Charities disaster response in Maui, please visit greatergood.org.
About Berkeley Humane:
Berkeley Humane is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the Bay Area. With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of dedicated and talented volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipals shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at https://berkeleyhumane.org/
About Greater Good Charities
Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.
About Ameriflight
Ameriflight is the nation’s largest Part 135 cargo airline. Founded in 1968, Ameriflight has grown from a small air charter and cargo service carrier to an international operator with 14 bases, 1,500 weekly departures, and 200 scheduled destinations. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has more than 500 employees including over 150 pilots and over 100 aircraft. Ameriflight provides feeder services for overnight express carriers such as UPS, FedEx, and DHL, as well as cargo charter services for customers with cargo of all shapes and sizes. For 24/7 cargo charter quotes call 972-426-3075 or email charter@ameriflight.com. For more information, visit us at ameriflight.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at @Ameriflight.
Emily Murphy
Berkeley Humane
